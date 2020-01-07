MoxiWorks and RealScout Tighten Partnership with New Integration

"When you fuse real-time buyer demand insights with an industry-leading CRM, agents can increase the level of sophistication they bring to their clients. This integration is just one more step towards making the Moxi-RealScout partnership an ultimate technology duo – enabling brokerages to grow and defend their brokerage," said Kevin Knol, Senior Manager of Strategic Accounts at RealScout.

In addition to single sign-on (SSO) into RealScout, the enhanced integration allows agents to seamlessly initiate a RealScout property alert workflow directly from a client record in the MoxiEngage CRM – all without needing to enter client information into multiple platforms. Essentially, this integration completes a symbiotic loop between the technology solutions, making these tightly integrated partners even more powerful for their tens of thousands of mutual agent users.

Kylah Searing, Director of Partnerships and Integrations at MoxiWorks said, "RealScout completed a true end-to-end integration with this launch. Now agents have the ability to initiate a RealScout search for any client in their MoxiEngage CRM with the click of a button and they don't have to re-enter any data. This will be a massive time saver for agents!"

With RealScout's white-glove listing alert migration services, live training, and unparalleled customer experience, their customers typically see 40-60% agent adoption. Pair that with the MoxiEngage CRM, which has an average adoption rate of 65% and is proven to boost sales volumes by 54%, it's easy to see why the pair is chosen by some of the most sophisticated brokerages in the country.

Searing added, "We look forward to continuing this amazing partnership for years to come and are always looking for ways to take the power of this partnership to the next level for our clients."

About RealScout

RealScout is a Silicon Valley-based technology startup tackling residential real estate's core problem: matching homebuyers and homes. In over 200 markets, the company provides the only platform that enables brokerages to benefit from their buyer data from lead to close. With RealScout, real estate professionals can capture buyer attention, collect buyer data, and use that data to close more deals, more profitably. RealScout is funded by DCM and Formation 8, and the company is a graduate of the National Association of REALTORS® REach program. For more information, please visit: www.realscout.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

