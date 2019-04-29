MoxiWorks Integrates Intelligent Analytics into All MoxiWebsites with Brytecore

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, said, "Since the home search now largely begins with an online search, it's vital that brokerages, offices, and agents have a strong online presence to put their best foot forward. Not only that, but the brokerage needs to be able to see what's going on in the background, whether it's lead prospecting, segmenting visitors by engagement, real time viewing, or digging deep into lead insights. With Brytelytics in MoxiWebsites, brokerages will be able to do just that and more."

MoxiWebsites is an easy-to-use website builder for brokerage, office, team, and agent websites that makes putting a brand's best foot forward a simple task. It enables users to easily build a professional-looking website to help get them found, sell homes, and grow their brand.

With this powerful Brytelytics tool in the MoxiWebsites product, brokerages will be able to get additional visibility into their business' online presence. Some of these intelligent website analytics include a real time feed of real estate-related actions taken on their websites, listings' and cities' web traffic, visitor volume and activity, and activity mapping that shows web traffic for various properties.

"The average real estate consumer experiences a 24-month journey from initial web search to closing, but these potential buyers are only ready to transact during a very short window of opportunity. Using Brytecore, brokerages can automatically identify that window, engage an agent, and capitalize it into lead conversion," said Eddie Krebs, Founder and CEO of Brytecore. "We are excited about the opportunity to serve a broader brokerage audience through our MoxiWorks partnership. Our lead intelligence suite of products will significantly lift brokerage revenue without having to increase lead volume."

About Brytecore

Brytecore is the premier provider of lead intelligence and smart routing software for real estate companies. Their Brytelytics™ machine learning platform automatically identifies leads ready to engage an agent, and their Lead Voyager™ product delivers those leads to the best agent, propelling them through the real estate journey to closing. Find more information at brytecore.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 72 brokerages and 120,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that plug and play to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

