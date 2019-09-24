MoxiWorks Launches New Real Estate Referrals System, Intros

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, announced they have launched a real estate referrals system for their MoxiEngage CRM called Intros. Intros is an innovative, refreshed approach to leads, providing an end-to-end referral generation and management system.

Intros takes leads generated on brokerage websites, purchased from a lead provider, generated by MoxiWorks partners, or from existing databases that need to be revisited. All leads are qualified and nurtured by real humans until they're ready for a friendly introduction to an agent. After the personal introductions are made between the agent and future client, Intros routes the referrals directly into the agent's MoxiEngage CRM account for follow-up.

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks said, "It's no secret that, as T3 Sixty estimates, lead conversion rate sits sub one percent in our industry. However, when leads are processed carefully, and relationships are cultivated through nurturing them, conversion rates rise and brokerages can expect much happier agents, a better consumer experience, and more closed transactions."

"We are very excited about the new MoxiWorks Intros referral program! Our agents are extremely productive and a focus on the most important income generation activities is a high priority. With Intros, we rest easy knowing that our online leads are taken care of. From a speedy response to regular follow-ups, we are seeing increased opportunities and building stronger relationships with our clients. Thank you to the Moxi team! We are looking forward to continued success," said Marcus Martin, VP of Brokerage Operations at RE/MAX Metro.

MoxiWorks is also deepening integrations with partners, such as QuantumDigital, who is enhancing lead generation through digital media and print marketing efforts. "The new MoxiWorks Intros service is a well thought out lead qualification model that provides an excellent and consistent experience for both the participating agents and consumers. Our integrated and automated Just Listed and Just Sold geo-targeting Facebook lead ads and smart direct mailers help Intros target local neighborhood seller listing leads. We're very excited to be the advertising and lead generation engine for this new innovative service and a component of the current overall MoxiWorks platform!" said Eric Cosway, EVP and CMO of QuantumDigital.

Unlike typical lead providers, MoxiWorks will only charge a referral fee when a transaction actually occurs to ensure high quality introductions. There is no minimum lead volume requirement.

Treves Hokama, VP of Strategic Initiatives at MoxiWorks said, "Leads need love. Cold internet leads require an agent to contact, qualify, and nurture many leads to discover one customer. Intros accomplishes this. We provide high-activity agents with personal introductions to people who are ready to work with a real estate professional. This will transform an agent's day, focusing more on people and less on prospecting. This fulfills MoxiWorks' vision of collaborating with brokers and agents - let's sell more homes together!"

To find out more, please visit go.moxiworks.com/intros.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 80 brokerages and 130,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

For more information on this topic and other press inquiries at MoxiWorks, please contact Tiana Baur at tiana@moxiworks.com.

SOURCE MoxiWorks

Related Links

http://moxiworks.com

