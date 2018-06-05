MoxiWorks Launches Recruiting Game Changer Called Moxi Talent

Having done a soft launch at the beginning of 2018, they already had clients pining for Moxi Talent before the product was finished. With a total of eight brokerages on their beta version – representing the top regional brokerages in the nation – they now have released the full version of Moxi Talent, available to all brokerages.

When asked what inspired the company to create such a comprehensive system, York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks said, "Brokers wake up every day thinking about how to attract and retain the most talented agents, and the competition out there is fierce, particularly with all the disruptors throwing cash around. Brokers told us that they need a better tool to help their managers find the agents that best fit their needs, the culture of the brokerage, and then give the manager a system for successfully recruiting them." Moxi Talent differs from other recruiting tools because it not only focuses on attracting new agents, but agents already at the brokerage as well. "The brokers we talked to also said that they needed to help their managers re-recruit their existing agents every day, since turnover is one of the most expensive things in a brokerage," said Baur.

Moxi Talent shows powerful data of an agent's ability to perform. Once a candidate has been identified, they are then added to the recruiter or office manager's pipeline as recommendations. From there, recruiters and managers can see the agent's performance, and even compare them to the successful agents in their organization. Moxi Talent provides detailed action plans, making sense of complex performance data, helping the recruiting team take the right steps to connect and win in the recruiting game.

Georgia Perez, VP of Business Development and Product Evangelism at MoxiWorks said, "In my more than 10 years as a Real Estate Agent and Manager, I haven't seen a system that takes the guesswork out of massive amounts of data on performance and productivity, and provides an easy-to-follow plan to recruit and retain the top talent." Perez still holds her real estate license and played an active role in the development of the Moxi Talent system. "Before Moxi Talent, I would have been staring at a spreadsheet full of data and trying to figure out what to take actions on. Now, I simply tell Moxi Talent how I want to increase sides, sales volume, and geographic market coverage, and it does the heavy lifting to point me in the right direction."

Moxi Talent provides daily to-do's, allowing recruiters and managers to efficiently and effectively reach the agents they need to and quickly narrows search criteria for highly-valued recruits. All of this saves time and energy, keeping them on task, and guiding them through the pipeline, resulting in more hires. Which, in turn maintains focus on business goals for the brokerage and provides better productivity, resulting in better ROI.

Baur added, "When it comes to profitability, three things matter to brokerages: agent recruiting, retention and productivity. We've always had great product for retention and productivity, and now we have a great answer for brokers' recruiting needs too."

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 110,00 agents and 55 brokerages nationwide. MoxiWorks' integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that drastically increases agents' repeat and referral business by 40%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. Named one of the 10 Best Cloud Solution Providers of 2018 by Industry Era, the open platform known as the Moxi Cloud has tools from more than 40 partners that plug and play to create unique brokerage solutions. More information at moxiworks.com.

