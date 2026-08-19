Real estate technology revenue leader brings years of competitive market experience to MoxiWorks' global sales organization

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, the AI-powered real estate marketing platform, today announced that Shaun Harkley has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective September 14.

MoxiWorks Names Shaun Harkley Senior Vice President of Sales

Harkley will lead MoxiWorks' sales teams across North America, Australia and New Zealand, and The United Kingdom, reporting directly to CEO Eric Elfman and joining the company's Executive Leadership Team. He will build on the company's existing sales foundation and help drive its next phase of growth, strengthening global sales execution and bringing RISE by MoxiWorks to more customers worldwide.

"Shaun is exactly the kind of leader we need for this next chapter at MoxiWorks," said Eric Elfman, CEO of MoxiWorks. "He has spent his career building winning sales organizations in this industry, and he knows what it takes to help brokerages and agents grow. We're thrilled to have him lead our global sales team as we expand RISE."

Harkley joins MoxiWorks from Rechat, where he served as Head of Sales and helped drive revenue growth. His real estate technology experience also includes strategic sales roles at Lone Wolf Technologies. Earlier in his career, he held global sales leadership roles at Resolver, a risk intelligence software company, giving him broad experience across B2B SaaS, enterprise sales and global markets.

Earlier this year, Harkley was named a HousingWire 2026 Rising Star in recognition of his leadership and impact in real estate technology sales.

"I chose MoxiWorks because it brings together everything I was looking for in my next opportunity: an incredible team, products I genuinely believe in, and a massive opportunity for growth," said Harkley. "Having competed in this space, I've seen firsthand how products like ActivePipe and MoxiPresent have become best in class, and the momentum behind RISE makes what's ahead even more exciting."

Harkley's appointment builds on a series of executive additions at MoxiWorks including Chief Product Officer Ashley Fidler, PhD, and Chief Marketing Officer Kim Koraca, as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team to support its next stage of growth.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is the leading real estate AI marketing platform serving agents, teams, and brokerages worldwide. The platform integrates presentations, email, CRM, advertising, and marketing into one connected system powered by native-AI. With RISE, MoxiWorks' new product built with AI at its foundation, the company continues to expand what's possible for real estate productivity and growth. Trusted by more than 3,000 brokerages and 400,000 agents globally, MoxiWorks enables real estate professionals to find, win, and close more deals while transforming how the industry markets and grows. For more information, visit moxiworks.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Mendonca

Marketing Communications Manager, MoxiWorks

[email protected]

SOURCE MoxiWorks