Moxo integrates with Wealthbox to streamline client management for financial advisors

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo, the leading service orchestration platform for customer, vendor, and partner processes, is excited to announce a new integration with Wealthbox, a modern CRM designed for financial advisors. This powerful partnership aims to transform client management by enabling seamless data sharing between Moxo and Wealthbox, significantly enhancing operational efficiency for financial advisory firms.

Revolutionizing financial services with seamless integration

The Moxo + Wealthbox integration allows businesses to automatically sync key information from Moxo's collaborative workflow platform directly into Wealthbox. This seamless data sync ensures that client records are consistently up-to-date across both systems, providing a cohesive client experience from onboarding through ongoing relationship management.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wealthbox," said Max Rao, Head of Solutions Engineering at Moxo. "By combining Moxo's robust capabilities to manage business processes with Wealthbox's intuitive CRM, we are setting a new standard for operational efficiency in the financial services industry."

"Integrating with Moxo aligns perfectly with our mission to provide financial advisors with powerful, easy-to-use tools," said Charlie Fargo, Head of Product Partnerships at Wealthbox. "This partnership will enable advisors to streamline their workflows and focus more on what they do best—serving their clients."

Key Benefits of the Moxo + Wealthbox Integration

Enhanced Operational Efficiency : Automated workflows enable a smooth, uninterrupted flow of information between Moxo and Wealthbox.

: Automated workflows enable a smooth, uninterrupted flow of information between Moxo and Wealthbox. Unified Client Management : Client records are kept synchronized and up-to-date across both platforms.

: Client records are kept synchronized and up-to-date across both platforms. Streamlined Onboarding : The onboarding process is simplified with Moxo ' s workflow automation capabilities, ensuring new clients are seamlessly integrated into Wealthbox.

: The onboarding process is simplified with Moxo s workflow automation capabilities, ensuring new clients are seamlessly integrated into Wealthbox. Improved Client Experience : Provides a cohesive and efficient client experience from the first interaction to ongoing relationship management.

About Moxo

Moxo is a service orchestration platform that automates and streamlines how businesses engage with customers, vendors, and partners. From onboarding to account management, Moxo powers collaborative workflows that simplify complex processes with external stakeholders. Used by leading companies around the world, Moxo reduces manual tasks, minimizes delays, and drives operational excellence. For more information, visit www.moxo.com.

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

CONTACT: Christy Lamberjack, [email protected]

SOURCE Moxo