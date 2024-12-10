Moxo wins "Best Customer Journey & Experience" at the 2024 Banking Tech Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo, the leading service orchestration platform for customer, vendor, and partner processes, has been named "Best Customer Journey & Experience" at the prestigious 2024 Banking Tech Awards by FinTech Futures. This recognition highlights Moxo's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive seamless customer experiences and operational excellence for financial institutions.

The Banking Tech Awards, hosted annually, celebrate innovation and excellence in the banking and fintech sector, honoring standout organizations that push the industry forward. Moxo's win in the "Customer Journey & Experience" category underscores its effectiveness in enabling banks and financial institutions to enhance client interactions and improve service delivery.

"Our platform is designed to transform how financial institutions manage and deliver customer experiences," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer at Moxo. "By streamlining complex workflows and eliminating operational friction, we enable banks to create more intuitive, efficient, and personalized service experiences that meet the evolving expectations of modern customers."

Moxo's platform combines workflow automation with contextual collaboration, enabling banks to optimize processes such as onboarding, document collection, and ongoing client account management. By addressing operational bottlenecks and improving efficiency, Moxo empowers institutions to elevate the customer experience while reducing costs and drop-offs—key drivers of competitive advantage in today's digital-first banking landscape.

For more information about Moxo, visit www.moxo.com.

About Moxo

Moxo is a service orchestration platform that automates and streamlines how businesses engage with customers, vendors, and partners. From onboarding to account management, Moxo powers collaborative workflows that simplify complex processes with external stakeholders. Used by leading companies around the world, Moxo reduces manual tasks, minimizes delays, and drives operational excellence. For more information, visit www.moxo.com.

About the Banking Tech Awards

Organized by FinTech Futures, the Banking Tech Awards celebrate excellence in the global financial technology sector, recognizing innovation across banking and fintech. Now in its 25th year, the awards highlight groundbreaking achievements and technologies that shape the future of financial services.

For more information on the event and the full winners' list, visit Banking Tech Awards 2024.

For inquiries, contact:

Christy Lamberjack

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.moxo.com

SOURCE Moxo