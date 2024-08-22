Moxo Wins Best UX/UI Design in a SaaS Product at the 2024 Cloud SaaS Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo has been recognized for the Best UX/UI Design in a SaaS Product, at the 2024 SaaS Awards. This esteemed recognition underscores Moxo's commitment to streamlining onboarding and account management workflows, enabling seamless service orchestration processes across customer, vendor, and partner interactions.

The SaaS Awards celebrate outstanding software-as-a-service innovations across various sectors. This year, the program received entries from organizations worldwide, demonstrating a high caliber of innovation and excellence.

Annabelle Whittall, Lead Judge of The SaaS Awards, commented, "Moxo has been awarded 'Best UX/UI' in the 2024 SaaS Awards for its exceptional ability to streamline external business management through intuitive digital interaction workspaces. By integrating multiple interactive capabilities such as file requests, digital signatures, and document collaboration, Moxo provides a seamless and efficient user experience for coordinating with customers, vendors, and partners. This comprehensive platform not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures bank-grade privacy and security, supporting every step of the client lifecycle with clarity and ease. Congratulations to the whole team at Moxo from everyone at The SaaS Awards."

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, added, "We're thrilled to reveal the winners of The 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging. Moxo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, standing out in a highly competitive field."

Moxo's platform empowers businesses to streamline service orchestration processes for customer, vendor, and partner projects. Trusted by industry leaders around the globe, Moxo continues to lead the way in interaction workflows, ensuring secure and effective management of customer, vendor, and partner processes.

For more information on Moxo's award-winning solution, visit www.moxo.com.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. For a full list of winners, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners.

About Moxo

Moxo helps the world's leading businesses streamline and modernize their customer, vendor, and partner workflows. Moxo's platform powers workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, real estate, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more.

Moxo was founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar (Co-Founder and CEO of WebEx and first investor in Zoom) and Stanley Huang (Senior Director of Engineering at WebEx) with a fundamental quest – to reimagine the way business is done in the digital age.

