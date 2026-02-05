Moxo's 2026 B2B Retention Report Finds 43% of Client Churn Occurs in the First 90 Days

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early engagement, onboarding quality, and integrated digital experiences emerge as the strongest predictors of long-term client retention.

Moxo's new data study, The State of Churn and Retention in B2B Organizations 2026 Report, reveals that nearly half of all client churn occurs within the first 90 days of the client relationship, underscoring the growing importance of early engagement, structured onboarding, and proactive retention strategies.

Based on insights from mid-market and enterprise B2B organizations across technology, financial services, healthcare, professional services, logistics, and related industries, the report highlights persistent challenges in sustaining long-term client engagement amid rising acquisition costs and increasing competition.

The study finds that while 46% of organizations report retention rates above 80%, nearly one-third lose between 30–40% of their clients annually. Communication breakdowns, onboarding challenges, service quality concerns, and competitive pressure continue to be the leading drivers of churn.

Key Findings from the 2026 Report

Early-stage churn remains the biggest risk:

43% of client churn occurs within the first 90 days, making onboarding and early engagement the most critical retention window. Competition and price sensitivity dominate churn drivers:

54% of organizations cite competitor offerings as the primary reason clients leave, followed by price sensitivity (46%). Retention gaps persist despite awareness:

51% of organizations struggle with communication workflows, 45% identify onboarding as a weak point, and 48% report technology integration challenges. Churn has a measurable financial impact:

Nearly 50% of businesses estimate annual churn-related losses of $500,000 or more, with some exceeding $5 million annually. Technology is a key differentiator:

Organizations using unified engagement platforms, automated workflows, and integrated systems report stronger retention outcomes than those relying on fragmented tools. Digital engagement is now the standard:

95% of businesses conduct at least half of client interactions digitally, with email, client portals, and mobile apps cited as the most effective channels.

Retention Is Shifting From Reactive to Proactive

The report shows a clear shift toward proactive retention strategies. Regular check-ins (66%), loyalty programs (63%), value-added services (56%), and structured client success programs (53%) are among the most effective approaches for reducing churn.

However, adoption of self-service capabilities remains limited, with only 23% of organizations currently leveraging client self-service tools, highlighting a significant opportunity for improvement.

Security and compliance also play an increasingly central role in retention. Seventy percent of businesses prioritize end-to-end encryption, and 69% have implemented multi-factor authentication, reinforcing that trust and data protection are now core components of the client experience.

A Call for Structured, Data-Driven Retention Strategies

The State of Churn and Retention in B2B Organizations 2026 Report emphasizes that retention success depends on more than strong service delivery. Businesses that invest in early engagement, differentiate beyond pricing, unify client engagement systems, and continuously measure performance through metrics like Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) and Net Revenue Retention (NRR) are better positioned to reduce churn and drive sustainable growth.

As client expectations continue to evolve, organizations that prioritize seamless digital experiences, proactive engagement models, and integrated technology will gain a measurable advantage in building long-term client relationships.

About the Report

Moxo's State of Churn and Retention in B2B Organizations 2026 Report is based on insights from professionals directly involved in client retention efforts at mid-market and enterprise B2B organizations. Respondents span executive leadership, directors, account management, customer success, and operational roles, offering a comprehensive view of current retention challenges, strategies, and technology investments. Read the report here.

About Moxo

Moxo is a process orchestration platform for business operations, designed to help organizations run complex, multi-party processes that span teams, systems, and external stakeholders. The platform enables humans to remain accountable for critical decisions, such as approvals, exceptions, and outcomes, while AI handles the coordination and execution work that slows processes down, including routing, validation, follow-ups, and progress monitoring. Used by operations leaders to orchestrate cross-boundary processes like customer and vendor journeys, exception management, and revenue and finance operations, Moxo improves execution flow, reduces coordination overhead, and enables efficiency with accountability at scale. To learn more, visit moxo.com.

