Moxtra Named "Best Digital Banking Solution Provider" in 2020 Banking Tech Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , provider of private digital channels for customer engagement, today announced it was named "Best Digital Banking Solution Provider" at the 2020 Banking Tech Awards . The 21st Banking Technology Awards, owned and produced by FinTech Futures - the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector - recognizes excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen.

"We are proud of the success that our Moxtra team has achieved in supporting banking and financial institutions over the last decade- especially ahead of the unique challenges presented in 2020 by the global pandemic," said Leena Iyar, chief brand officer for Moxtra. "Yet there is still tremendous opportunity across the banking and financial services space for companies to meet the demands of an evolving customer base and stay ahead of the rapid acceleration of digital transformation. By providing a private digital branch that allows customers to engage whenever they want and wherever they want, banks can create a truly customer-centric experience."

Moxtra was selected as the winner in the "Best Digital Banking Solution Provider" category out of a group of 15 finalists including Appway, FICO, INFOPRO, Infosys Finacle, Loxon Solutions, Moxtra, NCR, Ondot Systems, Prometeia, Qulix Systems, Temenos, and Vee24, Inc., with FintechOS Technology UK Ltd, FIS and Galileo Financial Technologies earning Highly Commended recognition. This year's ceremony was hosted by Tom Ward and took place on December 10. A full listing of the 2020 Banking Tech Award winners and Highly Commended finalists can be found at: https://informaconnect.com/banking-tech-awards/winners-highly-commended/ .

Moxtra's portal has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions. Moxtra has powered digital service experiences for global financial organizations such as Standard Chartered, Citibank, MUFG, Van Lanschot and Raiffeisen Bank International. The solution employs a multi-layered security framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, network protections, access controls, and full suite of security policies.

The Moxtra approach to security has translated into compliance with the leading privacy and security certifying bodies such as GDPR, SOC II, and the Cloud Security Alliance. Through Moxtra's OneStop Digital Branch solution, banks can provide customers with a secure, convenient experience across all digital touch-points - while managing their distributed organization. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, in part due to the pandemic, Moxtra will continue to support and scale with banks to power one-stop service experiences.

To learn more about how Moxtra is helping support businesses with private digital customer channels, visit https://moxtra.com/ and see industry examples at https://moxtra.com/Examples .

About Moxtra

Moxtra powers OneStop digital branches for customer engagement. In today's world, businesses need a private digital channel to deliver premier service to customers, anytime, anywhere. Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform features a suite of secure collaborative capabilities such as text, voice and video messaging, document collaboration, video meetings, digital signature, storage, and more. Digital branches, powered by Moxtra, help businesses retain and grow customers, manage their distributed organization, and lower costs for doing business.

With deep roots in business collaboration and engagement, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a private digital channel for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

