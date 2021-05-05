Moxtra Named to 2021 WealthTech100

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , a solution provider powering OneStop Apps for customer engagement, announced today it has been named one of the World's Most Innovative Tech Solution Providers in the 2021 WealthTech100 list. The annual list, from specialist research firm FinTech Global , recognizes the world's most innovative tech solution providers that are addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks and financial advisors.

"We are proud to support wealth management companies with a OneStop solution to bring just-in-time responsiveness and customer engagement to the financial services space," said Leena Iyar, chief brand officer for Moxtra. "The team at Moxtra is committed to providing continuous evolution and agility through the next period of transformation, enabling financial services organizations to continue providing high touch service experiences."

Moxtra's platform has been built in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions. Moxtra, whose CEO and Co-Founder Subrah Iyar was CEO and Co-Founder of WebEx, has powered digital service experiences for global financial organizations such as Standard Chartered, Citibank, MUFG, Van Lanschot and Raiffeisen Bank International. The solution prioritizes customer-centric workflows, as well as security and compliance, through a multi-layered framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, roles and permissions and configurable deployment.

The WealthTech industry has grown dramatically over the last four years as new digital services to manage personal finances, access investment markets and provide financial advice are replacing traditional industry models. Total funding to the sector has more than tripled since 2016 from $2.8bn to $9.3bn at the end of 2020, according to figures published by FinTech Global.

As a result, this year's process to identify the leading 100 companies in the WealthTech space was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 businesses. The finalists were awarded a place on the list for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19. The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."

Moxtra's customer-centric approach fuels the company's commitment to security at every step of the wealth management and financial services process. Their proven track record with financial services companies has led to a unique approach to security that ensures financial services organizations are compliant with the leading privacy and security certifying bodies such as GDPR, SOC III and the Cloud Security Alliance. Through Moxtra's OneStop Digital Branch solution, financial services and wealth management professionals can use customer-centric workflows to provide customers a secure, convenient, and brand controlled experience across all digital touch-points - especially as customers and employees continue to prefer virtual engagement. Moxtra's customer-centric workflows ensure that financial services companies are creating digital experiences with their customers' unique needs in mind. As the financial service sector continues to evolve customer experiences to align with customers' preferences, Moxtra is committed to supporting and scaling with the industry to power just-in-time service experiences.

A full list of the WealthTech100 can be found at www.WealthTech100.com . More detailed information about Moxtra and the other listed companies is available to download for free on the website.

To learn more about how Moxtra is helping support businesses with private digital customer channels, visit https://moxtra.com/ and see industry examples at https://moxtra.com/Examples .

About Moxtra

In today's world, businesses need a private digital channel where customers can reach-in for a one-stop service experience. Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform powers a business's branded app, helping manage and grow customer accounts, accelerate document-centric workflows and lower costs of doing business.

With deep roots in business collaboration and engagement, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai and Singapore. To learn more about enabling an app for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

