Moxtra OneStop Client Portal Named Best Mobile Experience in 2021 Bank Customer Experience Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , a platform powering OneStop Client Apps for modernizing client service management, is a proud winner of a 2021 Bank Customer Experience Award. Moxtra's OneStop Client Portal App was announced as the "Best Mobile Experience" at the 2021 Bank Customer Experience Summit in Chicago. The Bank Customer Experience Awards honor innovators in the financial industry that deliver innovative customer experiences.

"We are proud of the success that the Moxtra team has achieved in supporting banking and financial institutions as they adapt to the needs of today's digital-first client," said Leena Iyar, chief brand officer for Moxtra. "By providing a digital branch through Moxtra, financial services organizations can streamline client management to deliver a high-value experience and meet evolving expectations. Recognition by the Bank Customer Experience Awards is validation of the value we are bringing to our clients within the banking and financial services space."

Moxtra's platform has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions. Moxtra has powered digital service experiences for global financial organizations of all sizes, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Raiffeisen Bank International, Bank of Queensland, Keebeck Wealth Management, BNP Paribas, and Aaron Wealth Advisors. The solution employs a multi-layered security framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, network protections, access controls, and a full suite of security policies.

"Moxtra has been named a Bank Customer Experience award winner for the personalized, innovative and engaging experiences offered through its OneStop Client Apps," said Morgan Petty, executive director of the Interactive Customer Experience Association. "Moxtra has found a way to significantly reduce friction throughout the bank client experience by streamlining the management of multiple client-engagement channels to create true OneStop "digital branches" in today's digital world."

Available as a standalone web and mobile app, or as an extension of a business's existing digital presence, Moxtra's platform enables organizations to eliminate the complexity of managing multiple disparate channels of client engagement, with a unified conversational channel and end-end management.

To learn more about how Moxtra helps organizations streamline and manage the delivery of client services with OneStop Client Apps

About Moxtra

Moxtra empowers businesses to deliver client experiences for the digital age with OneStop Client Apps. OneStop means OneStop for client's convenience, and OneStop for organization's to control, oversee, and manage all client interactions. Organizations can reduce the friction and inefficiencies of managing disparate channels of client engagement, to streamline business.

With deep roots in business collaboration, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai, and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a OneStop Client App for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

