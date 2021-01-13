Moxy Austin-University Debuts for the Young-at-heart Looking to Work Hard, Play Hard

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Austin-University has officially opened its doors as the first Moxy hotel to debut in Texas, tucked directly alongside the University of Texas at Austin campus. Owned by White Lodging and part of Marriott International's experiential Moxy Hotels brand, the new destination allows spirited 'Fun Hunters' to revel in the playground that consists of a hotel, cocktail bar and 24-hour taco counter buzzing with positive energy and creativity.

The new playful Moxy hotel is designed for the young-at-heart who don't want to be confined to a conventional hotel stay. Guests are given permission to break the rules and play on in a fun, vibrant setting featuring bustling indoor and outdoor social spaces, stylish and affordable guest rooms, and an energetic scene from day to night.

Just in time for the spring semester and steps from sorority and fraternity row, Moxy Austin-University offers 162 bedrooms featuring an industrial chic style with in-room features from plush platform beds to a fun-size work surface, and peg walls instead of closets.

And, it's not only the hotel getting the attention at the corner of Guadalupe and West 26th streets.

Work Hard, Play Hard | All Day, All Night

The hotel's first level features Bar Moxy – a 150-seat indoor 'living room' and outdoor 'backyard' space complete with lounge seating, fire features and an interactive guestbook that streams Instagram images and videos from Moxy guests around the globe. Upon arrival, guests can check in at the bar where they will be greeted with a complimentary 'Got Moxy' cocktail. The living room's library is set up to chill out and get the creative juices flowing.

Hungry? The first level also features Zombie Taco , a 24-hour taco counter and walk-up window where customers can 'live a little' and experience taco dreams they never knew they had. From burritos to crisps and taquitos, Zombie Taco has everything you crave. This is the concept's third location after opening to rave reviews and national recognition in Chicago in 2018 and Louisville in 2019.

The property will lean into its identity near the university with activations that will include a 21+ Moxy YOUniversity with a syllabus offering events and celebrations of campus life, fun and its guests (YOU). Discounts, specials and events will include Fraternity Fridays and Sorority Saturdays. Faculty and staff will also have their own dedicated night – Monday – to help start the week with a bang.

The nearly all-female leadership team at the Moxy Austin-University is captained by Lynn Snyder. Snyder was co-captain of Moxy Chicago's opening team, which earned Marriott's Opening of the Year award for 2018 and gained international attention for its experience and food.

"The space at Moxy is unlike any other near campus and we're assembling the best team to bring the #PlayOn mantra to life in safe and unexpected ways," said Snyder. "I'll just say this: if you thought Austin was weird before, buckle up."

In honor of being the 22nd Moxy in the United States, Moxy Austin-University is offering Moxy Ya'll Grand Opening Offer a discount of 22 percent off hotel stays and a free swag bag through May 18, 2021. Follow Moxy Austin-University on Facebook at www.facebook.com/moxyaustin .

Moxy Austin-University is committed to implementing Marriott International's Commitment to Clean operating standards and protocols that include enhanced health and safety standards. To welcome guests and put them at ease, Marriott has put in place a number of new enhanced cleanliness protocols including guest and associate face covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel and mobile technology.

For more information on Moxy Austin-University, visit www.moxyaustinuniversity.com or call 737-471-2621.

White Lodging Loves Austin

This is White Lodging's third Moxy hotel with the others located in Chicago and Louisville. White Lodging will own and operate the property and is hosting Moxy Crew Auditions to fill additional roles. Opportunities can be found at www.whitelodging.com/case-studies/moxy-austin/ .

White Lodging currently owns and/or operates 14 other hotels and more than 10 restaurants and/or bars in the Austin market, including the recently opened Zanzibar – a lush tropical rooftop terrace seven stories up and a world away.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates more than 90 premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands in 19 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com , or connect on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 70 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and can be felt throughout the social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy strives to cultivate fun and spontaneity in all aspects of one's stay, forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram . Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com .

