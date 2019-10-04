Moxy Boston Downtown Opens In The Heart Of Boston's Theater District As The Neighborhood's Hottest Ticket In Town

Ideally situated at the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets, Moxy Boston Downtown is steps from Back Bay and Chinatown. Engaging from the moment visitors cross the threshold, guests are immediately greeted by the hotel's food truck-inspired photo booth and tunes streaming from indie617 , Boston's indie rock radio station, which broadcasts its morning show live from Moxy Boston Downtown each day.

Guests can either choose mobile check-in upon arrival to the hotel, or can check in at Moxy Boston Downtown's second-floor lobby, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the Theater District. Inviting guests to unleash their playful side from the start, the hotel welcomes visitors with the "Got Moxy" cocktail, featuring Bacardi Dragonberry rum, black cherry puree, and fresh lime. From there, guests can pick up a game of oversized Jenga or Cards Against Humanity while sipping a cocktail at Bar Moxy, or head upstairs to The Mezz, Moxy Boston Downtown's 24th-floor rooftop lounge, to be dazzled by views of Boston and Cambridge as far as the eye can see.

"With the opening of this property, it's exciting to bring the Moxy Hotels brand to Boston for the first time – a destination filled with major historic sights, sporting events, musical venues, and so much more," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader, Moxy Hotels, and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands, Marriott International. "Moxy Boston Downtown is at the center of it all so guests can enjoy everything the city has to offer."

"We're thrilled to be the first Moxy hotel in Boston, and to show this city just how invigorating and fun a hotel stay really can be," stated Moxy Boston Downtown Captain Dustin Kovats. "Different from anything else in this area, Moxy Boston Downtown is locally inspired and uniquely Boston. Situated in the center of the action in the vibrant Theater District, with special amenities like free Broadway HD, our late-night "Curtain Call" menu and on-demand beauty services offered by Glamsquad, Moxy Boston Downtown is truly our guests' backstage pass to Boston."

Theater-Inspired Décor

Designed by Boston's Group One, Moxy Boston Downtown's industrial chic design pays homage to the surrounding Theater District. Within an envelope of raw concrete, neon lights, and warm oak plank walls, the hotel design captures the grit and rawness of a theater's backstage, while infusing it with a bold, energetic attitude. Instagrammable spots and selfie walls abound around every turn, including Moxy Boston Downtown's colorful tree and wing murals, and other custom artwork by street artist Victor "Marka27" Quiñonez, along with a custom ceiling light installation inspired by theatrical stage rigging at the hotel's entrance. Peekaboo sidewalk window displays showcasing costumed mannequins, catwalks filled with vintage theater decor, stage lighting, neon signs, and pops of Moxy pink throughout give the hotel a spirit that is both vibrant and dramatic.

High-Tech Touches

All of the 340 tech-savvy, modern guest rooms at Moxy Boston Downtown feature a queen bed with floor-to-ceiling windows for spectacular city views. Guests looking to be wowed can reserve one of the "Wicked Awesome View" corner rooms, which offer panoramic city views from two sides. All rooms offer peg walls, walk-in tiled showers, and custom furniture that is dual purpose and foldaway, allowing guests to customize their space for work or play. Always-connected travelers will enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, keyless entry, abundant power and USB outlets, and furiously fast and free Wi-Fi. Guests also enjoy Internet TV featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Pandora, and Crackle, plus a free month of BroadwayHD, and can also stream content directly from their own device on their room's 42-inch flat-screen HDTV.

Beverage & Food (With a Side of Panoramic City Views)

With B&F managed by Boston-based renowned hospitality experts the Lyons Group, Moxy Boston Downtown leads with beverage. Bar Moxy, located on the hotel's second floor, is a playful all-day restaurant open to the public and hotel guests from early morning through late night, with a menu focused on international flavors and exciting cocktails. Grab & Go essentials are on offer 24/7. Bar Moxy also offers a special late night "Curtain Call" menu for those returning from a night at the theater.

Playful daily programming at Bar Moxy includes "Menace to Sobriety" Mondays, "My Drinking Team has a Trivia Problem" Trivia Tuesdays, "Wine Me Up & Turn Me On" Wednesdays, "Work Hard, Play Harder" Thursdays, and "Kickin' it Back" 80's & 90's style Fridays. On weekends, guests and locals alike can enjoy a "Pimp your Prosecco" mimosa bar.

The Mezz, the hotel's rooftop lounge, is open exclusively to hotel guests for cocktails and some of the best views in Boston, along with regular programming and entertainment. Listen to the beats of spinning DJs in the Moxy pink DJ booth, or grab a seat and enjoy the glittering Boston skyline while enjoying a cocktail and a light bite. The menu at The Mezz features small plates including petite lobster rolls, shrimp ceviche, and lamb meatballs. The Mezz is also available for private events.

For Work or For Play

Whether traveling for work or leisure, Moxy Boston Downtown offers guests everything they want and nothing they don't. From valet parking and a business center to cozy spaces for co-working and a full gym for blowing off steam, the hotel is a great spot for business travelers to enjoy. Guests can also receive and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points during their stay.

Moxy Boston Downtown also welcomes groups, both for meetings and for social events. Featuring 2,000 square feet of creative meeting and event space, the hotel offers two meeting rooms on the third floor of the hotel. Playfully named "Stage Right" and "Stage Left," each features an abundance of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a pop-art-inspired ceiling mural.

Moxy Boston Downtown is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide, and seven properties in the Boston market including Boston Park Plaza and Studio Allston Hotel.

To learn more about Moxy Boston Downtown, upcoming events and to book a stay, please visit http://moxy-hotels.marriott.com/en/hotels/boston-downtown.

About Highgate

Highgate is a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate also has a proven record of developing bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

Follow Moxy on Instagram

Watch Moxy on YouTube

Engage #AtTheMoxy

Learn more at moxyhotels.com

SOURCE Moxy Boston Downtown

Related Links

http://moxy-hotels.marriott.com

