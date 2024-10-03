MOXY CHELSEA RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARD AS A TOP HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY - MARKING ITS FOURTH WIN

Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards Celebrate the World's Leaders in Hospitality

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Lightstone's Moxy Chelsea recognized as the #24 Hotel in New York City. This represents the fourth year that Moxy Chelsea has been recognized among the top hotels in New York City.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We are thrilled to be selected once again by our loyal Moxy Chelsea guests as one of New York City's top hotels," shared Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "Moxy Chelsea stands out for its playful, botanically-inspired design, vibrant community-driven programming, inviting public spaces, and restaurants and bar helmed by TAO Group."

In a nod to the foliage-strewn streets of the Flower Market, Moxy Chelsea reimagines a secret garden within a concrete jungle. Rising 35 stories high, the refined yet playful hotel packs in all the amenities with none of the price tag. Cozy bedrooms, designed with intelligence—and a touch of wit—are flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows. The building's architecture honors the neighborhood with its industrial facade and soaring, greenhouse-style atrium. Guests enter through the overgrown Starbright Floral Design Shop, which doubles as the hotel's entrance. Dining options include The Lobby Bar; offering a modern twist on traditional bar bites and playful cocktails, Café d'Avignon, an all-day café and bakery, and Moxy After Dark, a street-level café and bar serving nightly dinner and drinks. Topping off the hotel is The Fleur Room, a stunning glass-enclosed rooftop lounge with expansive 360-degree views that stretch from the Statue of Liberty to the Empire State Building.,

Lightstone's Moxy hotels have been developed with the modern traveler in mind: those who are seeking an affordable accommodation without having to sacrifice style or comfort. Each Moxy property, located in Times Square, Chelsea, East Village, Lower East Side, Williamsburg Brooklyn, South Beach Miami, and Downtown Los Angeles offers distinct and memorable experiences to its guests while embodying its respective neighborhood, embracing the local history and culture into its design and ethos.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 26 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 209 existing properties, Lightstone's over $9 billion portfolio currently includes over 12 million square feet of industrial, life sciences, and commercial properties, over 30,000 residential units, and over 5,100 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. Following the award-winning openings of Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, and Moxy East Village, Lightstone opened the highly acclaimed Moxy South Beach Miami, Moxy Lower East Side, Moxy Williamsburg Brooklyn, and Moxy and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles.

