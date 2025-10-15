Moxy Hotels Debuts in Mexico's Bohemian Paradise

Moxy Tulum marks the unapologetically spirited brand's first opening in the Caribbean and Latin America.

TULUM, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Moxy Tulum, marking a pivotal moment in Marriott International's growth strategy for the Caribbean and Latin America. As the first Moxy property in the region, Moxy Tulum introduces a fresh, youthful energy to CALA's hospitality landscape—catering to a new generation of travelers seeking immersive, design-forward experiences.

Moxy Tulum

This opening not only reinforces Marriott's commitment to diversifying its brand portfolio in high-demand leisure destinations but also showcases Moxy as a key driver in shaping the future of lifestyle travel across CALA. With its bold personality and locally inspired design, Moxy Tulum sets the stage for further expansion in culturally rich, experience-driven markets throughout the region.

Situated across from the National Jaguar Park and just minutes from the iconic Mayan Ruins of Tulum, the 122-room hotel offers easy access to downtown Tulum. Guests are steps away from a lively mix of shopping, spas, galleries, parks, and pristine beaches.

"Expanding our global footprint with the vibrant Moxy brand in Tulum marks an exciting milestone," said Brian King, President, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. "Tulum's captivating mix of natural beauty, rich culture, and bohemian spirit aligns perfectly with Moxy's bold, playful vibe—making it an ideal destination for our next chapter."

Architecture, Design + Amenities

Moxy Tulum is a living project that breathes in harmony with the jungle. Its design integrates seamlessly into the tropical landscape, preserving natural views and vegetation. The Welcome Area sets the tone with eye-catching elements that reflect the brand's commitment to localized, authentic common areas, including a carved wooden jaguar bench and a neon sign that kicks off the interactive "Find the Jaguar" game — inviting guests to spot hidden jaguars throughout the property.

Key design features include latticework inspired by the vibrant colors of traditional toys and a clay envelope that channels the relaxed, bohemian energy of the region.

Guestrooms are cleverly designed to balance function and fun, featuring modular furniture and smart layouts, including 55 Double–Double Rooms with two Queen Beds, and rooms equipped with Twin bunks ideal for friends and families.

Tech-forward touches include motion-activated LED lighting, keyless entry, flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a retro blue telephone that adds a playful twist to the décor. Guests can enjoy a 24/7 full-circuit gym and book a Temazcal ceremony — a traditional indigenous steam bath ceremony known for its purifying and spiritual benefits — available by reservation.

Eat, Drink + Play

At the heart of the hotel is the Moxy Bar & Restaurant, seamlessly integrated into an open-concept lobby that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living. Guests can sip on craft cocktails, local brews, and wines, and savor small plates and regionally inspired dishes. The space embraces an industrial-rustic aesthetic with artistic flair — from pop-culture murals to a dramatic double-height installation featuring rustic clay lamps, woven totems, and a canopy of interlaced ropes. The result is a bold, social atmosphere that's unmistakably Moxy.

With its daring design, vibrant social spaces, and playful spirit rooted in local culture, Moxy Tulum reimagines the lifestyle hotel experience in one of Mexico's most iconic destinations. Whether guests are here to explore the natural wonders of the Riviera Maya or simply unwind in style, Moxy delivers a stay that's as spirited and authentic as Tulum itself.

Welcome to a new way to stay in Tulum — where fun meets function, and every moment sparks connection.

Moxy Tulum is part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program. Members can earn points for stays at this hotel and other properties within the portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium vacation rentals, as well as everyday purchases made with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem points for experiences such as future stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

