Moxy Hotels Teams Up With Comedy Powerhouse Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) To Create Brand-Wide Crew Training

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's experiential hotel brand, announced today a multifaceted collaboration with the award-winning improv theater, Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB). The two brands will team up to debut an original employee crew training program to heighten the guest experience, as well as to kick-off brand-wide "Hey Moxy!" Happy Hours for guests to join in the fun.

Moxy Crew

Founded by comedy legends Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh, UCB is bringing a fresh approach to Moxy's already-unique staffing culture, which is focused on delivering authentic, memorable and fun experiences to a different kind of traveler – the Fun Hunter. Together, the brands will equip Moxy Hotels' 'Crew Members' with original improv training videos featuring UCB-trained actors who are engaging, informative and create a new way to highlight Moxy's unique approach to customer service.

"With its dynamic culture and playful spirit, UCB felt like a natural partner for Moxy Hotels," said Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director, Moxy Hotels. "Talent is one of the biggest differentiators for the disruptive Moxy Hotels brand and we could not be more excited to leverage UCB's expertise to boost our bold training program."

Moxy's crew embodies the spirit of the brand – Being a Moxy Crew Member means more than just hooking guests up with extra towels. Moxy crew members love doing it all, they enjoy authentically chatting it up with guests, living in the now while knowing what's next– all with a high energy and a fearless do-it-yourself attitude.

As an extension of the brand's evolved training program and its 24/7 cheeky guest programming, Moxy Hotels is rolling out on-property Happy Hours, where fun hunters can join in an actual UCB improv workshop at the bar. These complimentary 'Hey Moxy!' improv workshops will kick off at Moxy New York Times Square's Bar Moxy (located on the 2nd Floor), Sunday, May 20 from 5.30-6.30pm, ahead of its popular weekly Game Night. Guests taking part in the workshop will be able to sip on the hotel's signature welcome cocktail - on the house.

"We are excited to work with Moxy Hotels to help them create unique training sessions for their staff, as well as to bring improv into their Times Square Bar Moxy, which is already such a lively and fun place," said UCB head of team learning Chelsea Clarke. "UCB is always looking for creative ways to expose people to improv, which is first of all, a great time, and second, can really improve people's creativity and communication, even beyond the session. I think people are surprised by how useful "yes and" can be in their communication, collaboration and creativity at work."

About Upright Citizens Brigade:

The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) is the comedy powerhouse founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh. Dubbed "the most influential name in improv today" by The New York Times, UCB runs two theaters in New York and two in LA, where audiences enjoy improv and sketch comedy seven nights a week. UCB also operates the only accredited sketch and improv training school in the country, with classroom facilities on both coasts; UCB alumni and instructors include performers and writers for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Key & Peele, Veep, Silicon Valley, The Hangover, 21 Jump Street and more. In addition to classes and live comedy performances, UCB works with brands, ad agencies, media companies and universities; the company also runs a branded content unit/TV production studio, a touring company that performs at theatres and colleges, and a slew of industry-standard improv workshops for corporate training and team building. For more information go to www.ucbindustries.com.

About Moxy Hotels:

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

Follow Moxy on Instagram

Watch Moxy on YouTube

Engage #AtTheMoxy

Watch the Moxy Manifesto video here

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moxy-hotels-teams-up-with-comedy-powerhouse-upright-citizens-brigade-ucb-to-create-brand-wide-crew-training-300640206.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

