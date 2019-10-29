Moxy Louisville Downtown Opens Today, Enhancing the Spirit of Historic Whiskey Row

Moxy Louisville Downtown was developed by White Lodging, Poe Companies, and REI Real Estate Services. White Lodging will manage the hotel and restaurants alongside its other eight hotels in Louisville, including the new Hotel Distil, Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse and Bitters End, which also opened today.

Moxy Louisville Downtown offers 110 guest rooms featuring an industrial chic style with in-room features from plush platform beds to a fun-size work surface, peg walls instead of closets, and floor-to-ceiling windows with many rooms featuring outstanding views of the Ohio River. Every bedroom makes a statement with vibrant art pieces, flexible furniture, and thoughtful touches. Always-connected travelers will enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, abundant power and USB outlets, and furiously fast and free Wi-Fi. The playful feel carries into the bathrooms, featuring Muk toiletries, walk-in rain showers, hot pink hair dryers, and large mirrors alongside a spacious vanity area.

"We're excited to bring a new buzzing energy to Whiskey Row, where guests can play and not take themselves too seriously," said Captain/General Manager of Moxy Louisville Downtown, Justin Weeks.

Moxy Louisville Downtown features Bar Moxy on its ground-floor level, a playful bar that also operates as the hotel's front desk – with a complimentary #GotMoxy cocktail upon check-in. Bar Moxy features a curated music program with activations including spinning DJs. The bar will be the place to drink, eat, and socialize where the energy will build throughout the day – for Moxy guests and locals alike.

Located alongside Bar Moxy, Zombie Taco is a 24/7 food truck-inspired concept to serve Louisville's darkest taco desires, from Thick Cut Jalapeno Tacos to mouthwatering breakfast burritos. The made-to-order menu items satisfy cravings whenever they strike. This is the restaurant concept's second location following its successful opening in Chicago in 2018.

Some of the hotel's regular events and specials include My Second Favorite F Word on Fridays, featuring 50% off large-format cocktails from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Taco Tuesday, featuring discounted tacos and drinks from 2 to 10 p.m.; and Adulting Is Hard Happy Hour, offered every weekday from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring $5 draft cocktails and draft beer, and half-priced chips and dip.

Halloween Fun on October 30-31, 2019

On October 30, the Moxy and Zombie Taco – alongside the Kentucky Humane Society – will be hosting a Howl-a-Ween dog parade and costume contest along Washington Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The Humane Society will receive 25% of the proceeds during the event. On October 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the hotel will host a Heroes + Villains costume party at Bar Moxy, featuring BOOze, a DJ set, and spooky specials.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

