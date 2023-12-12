Moxy Socks Announces of Deadlift Sock Anniversary Sale, Up to 50% Off Their Most Popular Styles

UPLAND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 years ago, Moxy Socks invented the Performance Dead Lift sock. Designed with maximum ankle and foot support, Moxy Dead Lift socks also have a padded bar barrier built in to protect the shin. In celebration of this 10-year anniversary, Moxy is creating an epic sale on the most wicked Dead lifting socks available on the planet. Prices slashed as much as 50% on our most popular styles.

Deadlift Sock designs in RED. Apex, Power Skull, Helix, Vektr Colorful Insane Bolt socks. Performance construction. Knee high. Moisture Wicking Breathable performance.

The Moxy Socks Deadlift Socks are made with natural long strand Pima Cotton and spandex to provide long-lasting performance and durability. These materials ensure that the socks are comfortable, breathable, moisture wicking and able to withstand even the most intense workouts. With the Moxy Socks Deadlift Socks, athletes can be confident in their ability to perform at their best.

The Anniversary sale and clearance includes up to 50% off on athletic and novelty styles. Moxy has made for a decade what they call "hard-core, super durable," performance-quality sports socks, the company caters to active lifestyle consumers who enjoy deadlifting, weightlifting, pickleball, streetwear, golf, tennis, hiking, ski boot, and snowboarding. In addition to serving consumers, they provide high-level quality socks to many private brands. Moxy Socks has been the official sock supplier of the PGA Championship for 20 years.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of Deadlifting Knee High Socks," said Vince Wukmir, managing director, deadlift aficionado and spokesperson for Moxy Socks. "At Moxy Socks, we are passionate about providing athletes with the best possible gear to help them achieve their goals. With the continued rise in popularity of extreme sports workouts, we knew that we had to create a sock specifically designed to take the punishment. The Moxy Socks Deadlifting Socks are the perfect solution."

Moxy Socks is a leading provider of Creating innovative sock styles from no show low cuts, to knee high deadlift, to Insane bolt sport socks, Moxy Socks continues their reputation for creating innovative and durable socks that help athletes achieve their best performance with comfort.

Moxy Socks 50% off sale can be reached through our website Moxysocks.com and on Amazon.com.

For more information, visit https://www.moxysocks.com .

