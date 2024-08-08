MOXY ST. PETE OPENS IN THE EDGE DISTRICT

PTM Partners and DoveHill have opened the doors to Moxy St. Pete, the first lifestyle hotel and first rooftop destination in St. Petersburg's most vibrant neighborhood.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PTM Partners and DoveHill are proud to announce the opening of Moxy St. Pete, under management from the Wurzak Hotel Group. Located on Central Avenue, one of the most vibrant streets in Florida, the newly built property is the first lifestyle hotel in downtown St. Petersburg. Meticulously designed by Storyn Studio for Architecture, the hotel introduces 163 guest rooms and suites; the Edge District's first rooftop pool deck, as well as a poolside bar; and a dynamic lobby featuring Rose's coffee bar, indoor and outdoor spaces, a large lobby bar that opens up to the street, a podcast studio, conference space, and work areas. Additionally, the hotel will open the new location of Sparrow this fall, marking the latest destination of a Florida-favorite rooftop dining and nightlife experience.

Moxy St. Pete Lobby

Situated at the new EDGE Collective mixed-use development near Tropicana Field on St. Pete's lively Central Avenue, Moxy St. Pete blends with the buzz of this walkable neighborhood filled with local shops, restaurants, and nightlife.

"This is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle hotel that not only works within St. Pete's local traditions and culture but also adds to the neighborhood," said Nick Pantuliano, COO, PTM Partners. "Moxy St. Pete reflects the energy of the EDGE District, particularly as St. Pete continues to grow into a true international destination. We welcome travelers and locals alike to Moxy St. Pete and the EDGE District, and can't wait for guests to experience all of the hotel's offerings. With our hotel partners DoveHill and Wurzak Hotel Group, we're excited to be introducing a space that will help to anchor PTM's expansive, mixed-use EDGE Collective development."

Upon entry into the hotel, guests step into a lobby inspired by the unique charm of downtown St. Petersburg, celebrated for its mural-lined streets, creative atmosphere, and beautiful waterfront. The bright and playful lobby features mid-century modern design with laid-back Florida beach decor. Capturing the classic charm of St. Pete, the check-in desk is anchored by a lively mural showcasing a collage of botanical flora and fauna by Tampa artist Ashley Cassens and a sculptural art mirror by St. Pete artist Ted VanCleave.

The lobby also offers an array of spaces for work and play, including eye-catching furnishings and comfortable seating areas, along with an indoor stage area to host local live music and entertainment. Bar Moxy, the hotel's indoor-outdoor lobby bar, offers specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and seltzers along with an assortment of refreshing non-alcoholic beverages–the perfect kick-off to a hotel stay or for enjoying a drink before heading to dinner on Central Avenue. At Bar Moxy, guests can also enjoy classic salads, flatbreads, fresh sushi rolls including the Central Ave Crunch, and an array of handheld options from the Lobster Roll and Tuna Poke Fish Tacos to the signature Moxy Grass-Fed Beef Burger.

Continuing through the lobby, Rose's Coffee Bar is an elevated coffee shop serving espresso-based beverages, cold brew, nitro brew, and drip coffee. Rose's also offers assorted pastries, toasts, smoothies, and other light bites. This location marks the second Rose's Coffee Bar, joining its first location in Fort Lauderdale.

"With this opening, we're bringing something new and exciting to St. Pete: an experience-driven destination designed for locals and visitors that is woven into the fabric of the neighborhood," said Jake Wurzak, president of Wurzak Hotel Group and co-developer behind Moxy St. Pete. "Our doors are open, not just to provide a place to stay, but to become a vibrant social hub where culture, artistry, and community converge. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing evolution of the EDGE Collective concept developed by our partner PTM."

Additional hotel offerings include a podcast studio in the lobby, available for the public to rent for free, and 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, adorned with a unique pool mural that plays on viewers' depth perception, by Miami-based artist duo Allison Matherly and Jeffrey Noble. The hotel's meeting room also features shuffleboard floors as a tribute to the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, the oldest and largest in the world. On the sixth floor, the hotel's 24-7 fitness center is equipped with a boxing bag, gymnastics equipment, Peloton bikes, and a full-circuit gym.

The hotel's inviting guest rooms provide a cozy retreat with plush beds and refreshing rain showers. Each room is bathed in serene, natural light from expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, with select rooms featuring balconies overlooking the excitement on Central Avenue. Amid a calming neutral color palette accented by natural wood tones, the rooms feature vibrant artwork and accouterments to add distinct personality. These tech-forward rooms also offer spacious bathrooms and are complemented by thoughtful amenities and a minimalist, streamlined design.

Moxy St. Pete is home to the neighborhood's first rooftop pool destination. Located on the 7th floor, guests are greeted by a pool lined with colorful cabanas alongside Sip 'n Dip, an open-air bar ideal for enjoying refreshing cocktails and poolside favorites including fresh fruit plates, chips and guacamole, and chicken tenders, as well as elevated offerings such as the fresh Seafood Tower featuring Citrus Shrimp, Oysters, Tuna Poke, Lobster, and Black Pepper Mignonette. Miami-based artist Douglas Hoekzema, known as Hoxxoh, designed the rooftop's distinctive and complex geometric mural overlooking the surroundings.

Also on the roof and slated to open this fall, the highly anticipated Sparrow will boast unobstructed city views from the area's first rooftop bar and lounge. Drawing inspiration from the clean lines and natural materials of 1950s and 1960s American Modernism, the 4,000-square foot space will serve as a fun-filled hideaway. During the day, Sparrow will offer a cozy location for grabbing a bite and soaking up St. Pete sunshine or relaxing under the shade of beautiful trees and rooftop landscaping. As night falls, Sparrow will become the city's premiere nightlife destination, featuring Asian-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails, and sleek decor. Guests will enjoy panoramic views from every corner, including the indoor main bar, lounge, restaurant, and outdoor bar.

Overall, Storyn Studio's design for the Moxy St. Pete celebrates the city's architectural heritage with a new building that harmoniously complements its environment. The hotel's brick façade thoughtfully steps back to allow room for the lush tree canopies and pedestrian activities along the bustling Central Avenue. Storyn's approach blends contemporary design with an understanding of human interaction between spaces; the Paseo and courtyards, between the new hotel and the adaptive reuse 1246 Central Avenue building, offer a tranquil escape, a convenient shortcut, or access to energetic ground-floor activity.

"The Moxy's design mirrors the historic essence of St. Pete's 1920 urban landscape, a reflection that is deeply significant to us as a local firm," said Everald Colas, founding principal of Storyn Studio for Architecture. "Our goal was to create a design that harmonizes with the community, captivating both residents and visitors. Collaborating closely with PTM, we ensured our design seamlessly integrates with the surrounding neighborhood."

The hotel is a central facet of the EDGE Collective, a new 500,000-square-foot mixed-use destination. Phase I will see the delivery of Moxy St. Pete and the redeveloped and modernized 1246 Central Avenue building, which includes 16,000 square feet of Class A office space and the recently announced and popular Bosphorous Turkish restaurant on the ground floor. The Moxy building will also include highly anticipated tenants [solidcore] and Floyd's Barbershop.

Phase II will deliver a 200-foot-tall high-rise tower with approximately 350 luxury multifamily rentals to the neighborhood with hospitality-level amenity spaces, 45,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, and 360 parking spaces. The accessibly priced rentals will comprise studio to three-bedroom units across two distinct buildings on Central Avenue, 1st Avenue South and 11th Street.

Moxy St. Pete is located at 1234 Central Avenue. Opening rates start at $249 per night. Reservations can be made online or by calling 727-677-2000.

About Moxy St. Pete

Sitting on one of the most vibrant streets of Florida, Moxy St. Pete will open its doors in August 2024 as the new social hub of the city. The hotel will feature 163 guest rooms and suites, a versatile lobby featuring Bar Moxy and Rose's Coffee Bar, a podcast studio, 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and the area's first rooftop, complete with pool, poolside bar and the city's ultimate nightlife experience - Sparrow. Opening in fall 2024, the highly anticipated Sparrow rooftop will feature Asian-fusion cuisine, craft cocktails, sleek decor, and panoramic views. Situated in the eclectic EDGE District on Central Avenue, known for its artistic and funky vibes, Moxy St. Pete harmoniously aligns with the personality of the area, buzzing with art, music, and activity all with an authentic local touch. Moxy St. Pete is located at 1234 Central Avenue. For more information, visit the hotel's website here .

About PTM Partners

PTM Partners (PTM) is a real estate investment and development firm that seeks community-oriented development opportunities that create substantial value for its residents, partners, and investors. Focused exclusively on Qualified Opportunity Zones, PTM has become one of the largest Opportunity Zone fund managers in the country. Founded by Nicholas Pantuliano, Michael Tillman, and Scott Meyer, all former senior executives of the Lefrak Organization, PTM focuses on making investment decisions that balance reputation and long-term profitability over short-term revenue maximization. The PTM team has collectively invested, developed, constructed, and managed more than $20 billion in real estate covering a broad range of mixed-use development projects in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.ptmpartners.com .

About DoveHill

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, DoveHill is a vertically integrated hospitality investment and development organization. They have developed a portfolio of urban infill, lifestyle, and premium branded full-service hospitality-focused investments across North America. For more information visit, dovehillcos.com.

About Wurzak Hotel Group

The Wurzak Hotel Group ("WHG") is an award-winning Philadelphia-based owner, developer, and operator of premium branded, full-service, extended stay, and focused service hotels. WHG has over 40 years of experience in developing and managing hospitality assets with core expertise in full-service hotels and food and beverage outlets. The team at WHG is led by industry veterans Howard Wurzak and Jake Wurzak. WHG has gained notoriety for its attention to operational details and a concentrated focus on customer service and an outstanding guest experience. WHG properties include The Dalmar Ft. Lauderdale, Element Fort Lauderdale, Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Marina Hotel, Sheraton Valley Forge, Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, Homewood Suites Philadelphia City Avenue, Element Valley Forge, Sheraton Reston Hotel, and Home2 Suites Philadelphia. Additional to these properties, the Group includes the DoubleTree Boca Raton and other properties that are currently under construction or in development. For more information, visit wurzakhotels.com.

SOURCE Moxy St. Pete