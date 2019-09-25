Moxy Times Square Launches Comic-Crazy Package, Wine Tasting and Celebrity Programming for New York Comic Con 2019

Moxy Times Square's Comic Con package will offer 25% off two-night stays (or more) October 3 rd – 7 th , plus complimentary coffee daily and a welcome glass of bubbly per guest to help kick off convention weekend fun. To book, guests must visit @moxytimessquare on Instagram and click the booking link in the bio.

Hotel guests and local fans alike will be able to sign up for free hotel programming including:

"Secrets of Stuntwomen" Panel Discussion

Friday, October 4th (Location: Elephant Room at Magic Hour)

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM: Panel discussion

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Meet & Greet reception with performances by techno DJ Nigel Richards and Matt E Love

An exciting panel discussion in partnership with Talent Alliance Group featuring some of the most successful female stunt performers on the planet. Sit alongside as they dive into secrets, challenges and technical advancements within their industry, plus engage with the audience during Q+A, followed by a meet & greet and celebration. Panelists include: Zoë Bell (Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ), Angela Meryl (Pirates of the Caribbean , Kill Bill, Skyfall, Fast and the Furious), Melissa Stubs (The Dark Knight, Suicide Squad, Deadpool, X-Men: The Last Stand, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Heidi Moneymaker (Marvel's "The Black Widow", Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man 2) and Kimberly Shannon (Avengers, Captain America, Star Trek, Spiderman 3).

RSVP required. Email RSVP@MoxyTimesSquare.com with the subject line 'STUNTS' to reserve your spot.

Comic Con enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy events at Moxy Times Square featuring a limited-edition wine in partnership with Nocking Point Wines called ForePlay Rosé, a whimsical wine offering inspired by the putt-putt course at Magic Hour, Moxy Times Square's rooftop bar. The hotel will be the official hub of Nocking Point throughout Comic Con, and feature free comic books available in the lobby, surprise appearances, signings and more to celebrate the collaboration.

Foreplay Rosé Launch Event

Thursday, October 3rd (Location: Magic Hour)

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

10 lucky hotel guests will have the chance to attend the private, VIP launch event that will feature rosé-inspired games and activations.

RSVP required. Email RSVP@MoxyTimesSquare.com with the subject line 'FOREPLAY' to reserve your spot.

Nocking Point Wine Tasting

Friday, October 4th – Sunday, October 6th (Location: Bar Moxy Studios)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Join us for a weekend of exclusive wine tasting of collaborations from Comic Con icons including renowned graffiti artist Tristan Eaton , who will be in attendance on Friday, October 4 th to preview his first collaboration, entitled Trouble.

Comic Con centric wines available at the pop up tasting room include:

ForePlay Rosé, Nocking Point and Moxy's signature wine



Calavera White by Megan Massacre featuring original label art inspired by her signature sugar skull designs



Nerd HQ Zinfandel by starring actor Zachary Levi of Shazam!



Amell-Bec (Malbec) by 'Arrow' TV series actor Stephen Amell

Open to the public, guests can keep up on social (@moxytimessquare) to find out celebrity appearance announcements and pick up some exclusive swag at the event.

To learn more about Moxy Times Square and its Comic Con happenings, please visit www.MoxyTimesSquare.com/calendar or visit @moxytimessquare on Instagram.

