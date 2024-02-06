'MOYAGI - WHERE KARAOKE LIVES' LONDON LAUNCH

News provided by

Moyagi

06 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moyagi, an exclusive internationally acclaimed private room karaoke concept, is excited to announce the launch of its third venue, opening 15 March 2024 at #5 Cavendish Place, in the heart of London's West End.

Moyagi London, revolutionzing traditional Karaoke with private rooms, top of the line audio, signature cocktails and limitless fun.
Moyagi, 'Where Karaoke lives'. The authority in creating a world-class experience. London Launch, Cavendish Place, March 2024
Inspired by karaoke's Japanese origins, Moyagi is the authority in creating a world-class experience, thanks to the alchemy of a cool, seductive aesthetic coupled with the 'high energy vibe' of a boutique club. Guests are immediately enveloped by the brand's signature colour palette of cherry red and gloss black, intriguing lighting, and original '70s style Samurai artworks, providing a unique space for guests to connect and celebrate - a welcome addition to London's social and entertainment scene.

Founded in Sweden, Moyagi was created by Marcus Schuterman, Jonathan Merlo Sjöö, and Alexander Irinarchos, whose collective vision was to revolutionize traditional karaoke and redefine its boundaries when they opened their first venue in Stockholm, Sweden, 2020. 

Co-founder and Creative Director, Marcus Shuterman said:

"Moyagi is the result of the belief that karaoke deserves so much more. Our idea was to create a truly transportative experience, which is fully immersive. By entering our 'karaoke dimension'  guests can forget about everything, while getting lost in a highly seductive combination of intuitive tech, top of the line audio, bespoke drinks service and limitless  entertainment! Quite simply, Moyagi [is] — Where Karaoke Lives."

In keeping with the style of a boutique members' club, signature and seasonal mocktails and cocktails such as the best selling Yuzushu Margarita are made to order in the intimate lounge bar, which also hosts guest DJs on weekends. The London venue can host up to 180 guests and has eight private karaoke rooms of various sizes which include streamlined in-room drinks ordering technology, concierge bottle service and access to over 150,000 classic and contemporary international songs on demand.

For Bookings please contact

https://moyagi.com/london/

@moyagi

Additional notes to Editors:

Established in Stockholm 2020, the unique and successful concept quickly expanded in Sweden, with Moyagi Malmö opening in Summer 2023.

International expansion plans include the launch of Moyagi London, the highest profile location in the portfolio to date; at 5 Cavendish Place, London W1, on Friday 15 March 2024. 

For more information please contact: 

Loren Craig - loren@veritasis 07961724726

Alison Chadwick Kelley - alison@veritasis 07969867614 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333843/Moyagi_London.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333844/Moyagi_Karaoke_Corridor.jpg

SOURCE Moyagi

