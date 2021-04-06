MOYI Collaborates with China Construction Bank New York Branch for Research Effort Focused on New Technologies for Improved Banking Services

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research and data analysis company MOYI has announced a collaboration with China Construction Bank New York Branch (CCBNY) in an effort to understand how utilizing various technologies can make banking easier across its multiple services. Of specific focus is leveraging MOYI's natural language processing and machine learning techniques to collect client feedback and better price CCBNY's services.

The China Construction Bank New York Branch has been specializing in comprehensive wholesale corporate banking services, including trade finance, treasury products, time & demand deposits and USD clearing, since it opened in July 2009.

As CCBNY looks to further expand its banking operations in The Americas, the company seeks to adapt innovative new technologies to make their various services more efficient and accurate for customers. The company is looking forward to utilizing MOYI's exceptional experience in the financial industry to help them achieve their goals and support future growth.

MOYI is a New York-based technology and market research company with extensive expertise in the financial industry. They leverage cutting-edge technologies including natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques, both of which will be utilized for CCBNY to understand how banking can be made easier.

Of particular focus for MOYI is research on a credit risk monitoring system for CCBNY's corporate banking serves using its NLP techniques, by collecting and analyzing public sentiments of its corporate clientele. Through this process, CCBNY will be able to acquire critical credit-related information in a more efficient manner. In addition, for the financial institution and its treasury services, MOYI will develop a machine learning engine that will allow the bank to better price its various products.

