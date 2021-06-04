Moz Acquired by iContact

SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz , Inc., a leader in search engine optimization technology , today announced it has been acquired by iContact to form a suite of leading SEO, email, and digital marketing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

Moz has become synonymous with SEO as the company seeks to build world-class technology, like Moz Pro , while fostering a community of marketers, developers, data scientists and more, of all skillsets who are seeking knowledge, strategy and tactics on SEO, inbound marketing, and content marketing.

"Since the beginning, Moz has elevated SEO as a critical strategy for growth and brand recognition. With this news, our mission remains the same. Moz should only innovate faster and more effectively for our customers," said Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz. "The shared focus on delivering powerful digital marketing solutions is a perfect fit for our brand, staff and community. We are excited to begin collaborating on new solutions for our collective customers."

The mission of iContact and its sister brands, Campaigner , SMTP and Kickbox, which together operate as a subsidiary of J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM), is to help businesses grow and engage with customers. The resources and talent across this digital marketing portfolio should help Moz accelerate product plans to build SEO and other digital marketing products that can change the industry.

"We have long admired Moz for its leadership role in making SEO tools accessible to marketers everywhere and its commitment to customer-focused innovation. Together, Moz and our email marketing brands should continue to offer technology solutions to enable small and mid-size businesses to grow and prosper," said Michael Pepe , Group General Manager & SVP of J2 Global. "We're looking to deliver new tools, expertise and insights to help our customers generate unparalleled results."

Moz remains committed to continuing to improve the company's all-in-one SEO toolset and maintaining the accuracy of the data upon which it is built.

About Moz

Moz is one of the most trusted authorities in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by quality data, both robust and fresh enough that can serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz expects to have a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com .

