Moz Launches Performance Metrics Suite for Improved Page Experience

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz, Inc., the leader in search engine optimization technology, today announced the launch of a Performance Metrics suite, a new beta feature within the Site Crawl toolset in Moz Pro. The Performance Metrics suite saves Moz Pro customers time with the ability to analyze thousands of URLs of their choosing directly within their SEO platform. The new feature also provides insights on how to improve overall on-site user experience.

The launch comes ahead of Google's planned algorithm changes. Beginning this summer, ranking factors will include a new signal called "Page Experience," incorporating Core Web Vitals, in addition to basic search signals. Core Web Vitals are a subset of factors that Google considers important in a page's overall user experience in relation to a site's loading speed, interactivity and stability.

"SEO strategies can't be limited to just content and links. In order to outrank your competitors and engage customers, SEOs increasingly have to understand the overall health of a website and how that impacts experience," said Tom Capper, Senior Search Scientist at Moz. "With our new Performance Metrics suite, we're equipping SEOs – ahead of Google's algorithm change – with a simplified process to get the whole picture of their page experience and performance factors, and the steps to take to improve them."

The Performance Metrics beta pulls in all Core Web Vitals using Google's Lighthouse API, as well as additional performance metrics that can improve the page experience for end users. Within the beta, Moz Pro customers are able to quickly, yet thoroughly, evaluate factors critical to their search performance. What once was a time-intensive task is now a seamless part of the Site Crawl workflow. Customers are able to:

Analyze thousands of pages in bulk per month

Compare mobile versus desktop performance scores

View performance data alongside additional search data

Understand opportunities for performance improvement

Receive insights from Moz's Search Scientists on how to fix issues and why they matter

"Moz has come to the rescue with the performance metrics information just in time for the Core Web Vitals shift," said Andy Gremett, Director of Product Marketing at Pepperdata. "The new metrics dashboard helps me determine at a high-level what pages need the most attention to increase their performance and what might be holding an individual page back from performing as well as it should. The information also allows me to communicate more clearly with my web developer to enable any fixes and ensure my key pages stay relevant within the SERPs."

To learn more about the Performance Metrics suite and how to prepare for Google's upcoming algorithm change, please visit Moz.com.

About Moz

Moz is the most trusted authority in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by world-class quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.



Media Contact

Patrick Murphy

BLASTmedia for Moz

[email protected]

317-806-1900 x. 102

SOURCE Moz

Related Links

http://www.moz.com

