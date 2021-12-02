MozaicID Expands TWIC Reader Features to Include Access Control Lists

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MozaicID announces the release of access control lists, the newest application feature to the MozaicID MCR. This update provides facility mobile readers immediate notification to known attempts and approved entries through the use of the onboard Visitor, Watch and Registered Personnel lists – without the need for connectivity.

The MozaicID MCR is an all-in-one mobile access control solution, maintains the ability to verify and securely validate credentials.

The MozaicID MCR, an all-in-one mobile access control solution, maintains the ability to verify and securely validate credentials. Paired with the MozaicID Portal, facility administrators can now control who has access to their facility from the palm of their hand. In addition, the MozaicID Portal is used by customers to manage their devices and reporting requirements.

The U.S. Coast Guard awarded MozaicID the TWIC Reader contract in 2018. The MozaicID MCR meets compliance requirements for the USCG TWIC Reader Rule and CFATS RBPS 12(iv). MozaicID continues to expand its features and offerings to a nationwide clientele.

Enforcement for the U.S. Coast Guard TWIC Reader Rule begins January 1, 2022. Contact us today to receive more information: https://www.mozaicid.com/contact

About MozaicID

MozaicID has developed groundbreaking, integrated security solutions, providing identity verifications for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. The premier product, the MozaicID MCR is the leading solution on the market providing assured smartcard authentication and identity verification. Operating as a stand-alone product that requires zero connectivity during normal credential reading operations. MozaicID is an industry innovator within the security ecosphere with access to the most up-to-date resources and technologies. For more information, visit www.MozaicID.com.

Media Contact:

Stephen Winn

(757) 767-7744

[email protected]

www.MozaicID.com

SOURCE MozaicID