MozaicID Supplies Facilities With TWIC Reader Solution as Full Enforcement of the TWIC Reader Rule Begins January 1, 2022

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced full enforcement of the TWIC Reader Rule will be effective January 1, 2022. MozaicID's Mobile Credential Reader meets full compliance with the TWIC Reader Rule offering a trusted solution that requires no connectivity.

The TWIC Reader Rule requires facilities and vessels certified to carry over 1,000 passengers to "conduct electronic inspections of Transportation Worker Identification Credentials (TWIC) as an access control measure. The Office of Port & Facility Compliance stated that "any person who does not comply with the applicable requirements, is liable to the U.S. for a civil penalty."

MozaicID is committed to continuously expanding features of MozaicID MCR, with the newest update providing access control lists. This feature provides facilities with immediate notification of attempted and approved entries through the use of the onboard Visitor, Watch and Registered Personnel lists.

MozaicID urges ports and facilities to act quickly to meet the enforcement date of January 1, 2022. Contact MozaicID to receive more information on securing your facility: https://www.mozaicid.com/contact

About MozaicID

MozaicID has developed groundbreaking, integrated security solutions, providing identity verifications for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. The premier product, the MozaicID MCR is the leading solution on the market providing assured smartcard authentication and identity verification. Operating as a stand-alone product that requires zero connectivity during normal credential reading operations. MozaicID is an industry innovator within the security ecosphere with access to the most up-to-date resources and technologies. For more information, visit www.MozaicID.com

