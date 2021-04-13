MOZAIK Philanthropy Welcomes U.S. Artists To 2nd Annual Future Art Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Art Awards, hosted by MOZAIK Philanthropy, will welcome submissions from artists across the country, which represent the 2021 awards' theme: Re-Imagining Democracy. Inspired by recent social movements and the synergy of two Greek words: demos and kratos (people rule), the contest theme asks artists to expand the limits of democratic possibility through their own creative point of view and visioning.

The Future Art Awards are open to both professional and amateur U.S. artists. All artistic mediums are welcome, including visual/media arts, sound arts, performance, and social practice. BIPOC and all other historically marginalized or underrepresented people are encouraged to submit their art.

An independent jury of artists from across the nation will review the submissions through a blind review process, ultimately, awarding 10 winning artists with $2,000 award honorariums. An additional 40 artists will receive 'special mention' awards of $1,000 each. Collectively, all 50 winning artists will be invited to showcase their work in The Future Art Awards Virtual Exhibition, opening Summer 2021, with curation provided by Iranian American cultural historian, educator, and arts curator, Dr. Shiva Balaghi.

"The Future Art Awards was originally conceived of as a way to provide direct assistance, support, and exposure to artists facing the challenges of the global pandemic. Opening the competition to all artists, MOZAIK created a truly inclusive competition by adapting the 'flow fund model' of philanthropy to art prizes. For the 2021 Future Art Awards winners, we've developed a virtual exhibition design that reflects the theme of Reimagining Democracy," said Dr. Shiva Balaghi

Jury members of the 2021 Future Art Awards include Arabia Parkey, Amy Smith, Cheryl Haines, Chuck Styles, D'nae Harrison, Francesca Bifulco, Joel Garcia (Huichol), John "Jahni" Moore, Miles Jaffe, and Mobina Nouri.

Winning artists receive a check in the mail in the same way Americans receive federal stimulus support. The Executive Director of MOZAIK Philanthropy, Keely Badger, describes the value of the Future Art Awards as "a philanthropic initiative rooted in a celebration of creative disruption to diversify support to artists, inspired by the rise of a new art market's paradigm that centers diversity, equity, inclusion, and access above blue-chip tradition." Future Art Awards juror John "Jahni" Moore further intoned: "Art is the universal language. It's soulspeak, connecting us across illusory boundaries of race, class, social, and political positioning. Art is the new frontier of change for which our world is crying."

MOZAIK's Director of Development, Daria Mashouf adds: "We are extremely excited and honored to continue a participatory grantmaking practice in an effort to democratize philanthropy and the art world. The Future Art Awards has become the ideal channel for successfully accomplishing our goals of affecting change here at MOZAIK."

Submissions to The 2nd Annual Future Art Awards are welcome through May 10, 2021. https://mozaikphilanthropy.org/future-art-awards-2021/

MOZAIK's mission is to democratize philanthropy by exploring and modeling new practices with disruptive, creative, and catalytic potential.

