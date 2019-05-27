Mozambican Transport Specialist Lalgy Transport Streamlines Logistics Across Its Fleet With Comprehensive MiX Telematics Solution

MIDRAND, South Africa, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced that it will provide Lalgy Transports, a company that operates throughout the Mozambique territory and surrounding countries, with a comprehensive telematics solution to streamline logistics across its 730 vehicle fleet.

Headquartered in Matola in the Maputo Province, the Lalgy Group was established in the 1980s, and the company has since transformed along with the development of Mozambique itself. Apart from transportation, the company also does truck sales, civil construction and stone quarry mining.

The Group has a diverse fleet, including 300 super-link side tippers, over 200 flat-deck trucks, as well as fuel tankers and low-bed trailers to transport abnormal cargo. The company can transport various goods of different sizes and types, from construction equipment to food products, often to remote areas.

"We are proud to have been selected to provide Lalgy Transports with a full telematics solution to optimise its logistics and operational efficiencies across its diverse and extensive fleet. This is once again confirmation of the value we can add to such transport specialists throughout Africa, allowing them to focus on their core business, whilst reducing cost and risk," says Gert Pretorius, Managing Director of MiX Telematics Africa.

The solutions that are being implemented for the Lalgy fleet is MiX's premium fleet management solution, including MiX Vision, the MiX Track and React service, Journey Management and in-cab communication devices.

"The safety of our drivers and our vehicles are of paramount importance to the company. That is why we have selected MiX's premium fleet solution and additional peripherals and services. These extensive capabilities, tools and reports will help maximise return on investment," says Aly Lalgy, Managing Director of Lalgy Transports.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing 750,000 assets in approximately 120 countries. The Group's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency, risk and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Romania, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information visit www.mixtelematics.com.

