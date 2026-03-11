Mozark Raises $40 Million Series B to Expand Real-World Digital Experience Testing Globally

Backed by IFC, RMB Capitalworks and Kalaari Capital, Mozark enables digital experience equity - across every touch point in the fast-evolving AI infrastructure.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozark, a digital experience testing and measurement company that measures real-world digital performance across devices, networks, and geographies without encroaching user privacy, today announced the close of its $40 million Series B funding round led by IFC (International Finance Corporation) and RMB Capitalworks, with continued participation from Kalaari Capital (an early-stage investor). This fresh infusion of capital will support Mozark's global expansion and strategic acquisitions.

In today's increasingly borderless and digitally connected world, AI is accelerating the rollout and adoption of digital services across consumer, enterprise, and public sector platforms. From personalized applications to high-security enterprise networks and essential public services, reliable, high-quality digital experiences are now fundamental to economic participation. Yet real-world performance remains uneven across geographies, devices, networks, and infrastructure environments, widening the digital quality divide and limiting adoption, productivity and inclusion.

Mozark addresses this gap by enabling Digital Experience Equity regardless of location, device, or network. Its AI-assisted platform executes real-world testing of critical user journeys at scale, generating synthetic experience telemetry across the full AI-native stack, from applications and AI systems to underlying infrastructure. This enables organizations to identify performance gaps down to their root cause, including data centers, networks, hardware, and power infrastructure, enabling resolution before users are impacted. Designed for sovereignty-ready deployment, Mozark provides an independent and transparent measurement layer that improves reliability, accountability, and service outcomes.

This capability is particularly important in emerging markets, where digital performance directly impacts inclusive economic participation and delivery of essential societal services. When systems underperform, the impact extends beyond technical disruption to payments, healthcare, education, government services, and overall productivity. Mozark helps strengthen service reliability, accountability, and digital access at scale.

Mozark currently serves 50+ enterprise and government clients across 20+ countries, including regulators, telecom operators, financial institutions, and global digital-native organizations. Its deployments run concurrently on several thousand live devices, having already executed 25 million+ tests supporting benchmarking and user-experience assurance analytics at scale.

Mozark's leadership emphasized the growing importance of ensuring reliable digital performance as AI accelerates the deployment of digital services globally.

"AI is accelerating digital services everywhere, but experience quality remains disparate and unreliable and that directly impacts the broader digital divide," said Kartik Raja and Fabien Renaudineau, Founders and Co-CEOs of Mozark. "Mozark enables organizations to measure and improve service performance in real-world conditions, detect gaps early, and ensure reliable digital experiences at scale."

"While AI has revolutionized coding, testing remains constrained by physical infrastructure limitations, creating a critical bottleneck in the DevOps lifecycle. Mozark addresses this gap by enabling agentic tester deployments at scale, allowing organizations to validate real-world performance reliably. With this funding, we will accelerate commercialization of our agent-to-agent communication testing platform, which will underpin the next generation of digital interaction," said Chandra Ramamoorthy, Founder and CPO of Mozark.

Mozark's investors emphasized the company's role in strengthening global digital infrastructure and enabling inclusive digital growth.

Farid Fezoua, Director for Equity, Funds and Venture Capital at International Finance Corporation - World Bank Group, said, "Reliable digital infrastructure is critical to productivity, inclusion, and growth in emerging markets. By strengthening the performance and reliability of the applications and networks that underpin essential services, our investment in Mozark will support innovation, skilled job creation, and broader access to digital services, helping emerging markets not only consume, but increasingly build and scale, digital solutions".

Robert Oudhof, Director of RMB Capitalworks said, "We are very excited to join this journey of Mozark whose Agentic AI lead platform solves critical problems of Enterprises and Regulators in the App Testing and Observability domain globally. We believe this round of funding will allow Mozark to expand its Enterprise base globally, build durable long term global partnerships and most importantly continue to invest in cutting-edge R&D, ensuring long term competitive advantage for the business."

Existing investors reinforced their continued conviction in Mozark's long-term growth trajectory.

"We have been long-term partners to Mozark and continue to have strong conviction in the company's strategy and execution," said Rajesh Raju, Managing Director - Kalaari Capital. "The team has consistently anticipated where digital systems are headed, and we believe Mozark is well positioned for its next phase of global growth."

Use of proceeds

The Series B capital will support Mozark's next phase of growth, including:

Deepening real-world testing and measurement across native digital AI stack: apps, networks, and AI infrastructure to strengthen digital experience equity

across native digital AI stack: apps, networks, and AI infrastructure to strengthen digital experience equity Accelerating expansion in priority markets, including the U.S. and the Global South

