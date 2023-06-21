Mozart Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for MTX-101, a Novel CD8 Treg Network Modulator for Treatment of Autoimmune Disease, at FOCIS 2023 Annual Meeting

Mozart Therapeutics

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg Modulators for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the presentation of preclinical pharmacologic and tolerability data for MTX-101, a bispecific autoimmune checkpoint inhibitor, at the Annual Meeting of the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS 2023).

Presented findings include:

  • MTX-101 is well-tolerated following a single dose in humanized mice
  • MTX-101 selectively acts on CD8 Treg in blood and tissues and does not cause activation of other immune cells nor an increase of pro-inflammatory cytokines;
  • MTX-101 possesses a favorable and antibody-like pharmacokinetic profile.

The poster "Pre-clinical Pharmacologic and Tolerability Characterization of MTX-101, a Novel KIR x CD8 Targeting Bispecific CD8 Treg Modulator" (Abstract #1517124) can be accessed from the Mozart Therapeutics website

About MTX-101

MTX-101 is a bispecific CD8 Treg Modulator targeting inhibitory KIR and CD8 expressed on regulatory CD8 T cells.  This autoimmune checkpoint inhibitor aims to restore regulatory CD8 T cell function, acting early in the autoimmune disease process to halt downstream inflammation and prevent further complication. The initial therapeutic focus for MTX-101 is gastro-intestinal autoimmune disorders.

About Mozart Therapeutics

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory CD8 T regulatory cell network. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx.

SOURCE Mozart Therapeutics

