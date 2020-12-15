Mozart's The Bomb For Christmas

Launched for National Cocoa Day, last-minute holiday shopping, stocking stuffers and cozy winter enjoyment, Mozart's exquisite Cocoa Bomb Blossoms are Central Texas' delicious must-have gift, savored by families and foodies alike during 2020's national craze. https://mozartscoffee.com/collections/cocoa-bomb-blossom . (Available for online or in person for pickup, delivery app or shipping nationwide.)

"It was natural to put our own artisanal spin on this fun phenomenon," says Ken Leonard, CEO and Co-Founder of Mozart's. "To make Mozart's cocoa bombs truly unique and aesthetically pleasing, we add beautiful handcut marshmallow blossoms inside to create an amazing creamy 'blooming flower.' Our 3-inch Cocoa Bomb Blossoms offer far more chocolate per cup than you can imagine."

Each luscious 1.75 chocolate ball is personally shaped by Mozart's experts in a "specialty fine" Belgium-imported mold, with the precise mix of 70% organic Ecuadorian chocolate refined by Carlos & Isabel Galarza of The Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory (recently named #1 Chocolate Shop in Eater Austin).

To deliver an over-the-top experience, Austin's awarding-winning lakeside coffee roastery, bakery and cafe teamed up with the central Texas chocolatier from Ecuador, and a marshmallow artist in Elgin--yes, it's thing-- to make rich chocolate and marshmallow holiday joy in a cup.

"Chocolate connoisseurs know that-- like wine or coffee--the very best cocoa has a deep and complex flavor profile with an origin story for specific beans, traceable to a particular terrain and farm."

The Galarza family has been growing the highly coveted Nacional "Arriba" (fine aroma) Cacao in the unique soil and production methods of Ecuador, the tiny country the size of Colorado producing over 60% of the world's superior quality beans. They left their multi-generational farm in Los Rios, Ecuador in 2018 to bring the highest quality cacao to Texas.

Truly handcrafted Mozart's Cocoa Bomb Blossoms are $4.95 each, $18.95 (4) or $99 for the special Party Pack (28), available for pickup, online, by delivery app, or shipping nationwide.

Singles can be purchased in Mozart's bespoke Red Tin Campfire Mug for "Christmas in a Cup", packaged festively for pickup only. https://mozartscoffee.com/collections/2020-gift-guide/products/cocoa-bomb-blossom-party-pack (Campfire Mugs online shipped separately for food safety.) Available in 10 vivid colors, as a memorable ATX collectible ($12.99). https://mozartscoffee.com/collections/2020-gift-guide

"Every Cocoa Bomb Blossom is a delicious and stunning work of art," says Leonard.

Mozart's is proud to be an "Austin Original" where art and artisanship collide at their bakery and coffee roastery. Mozart's offers beautiful handcrafted baked goods and small-batch coffees from around the world. Everyone is warmly welcomed to their Grand Café on Lake Austin. And, since March we have been meeting and exceeding the COVID safety standards for the City of Austin, Travis County, and the State of Texas.

