Mozilla expands partnership with adMarketplace on the journey to protect consumer privacy while delivering value to advertisers

The partnership names adMarketplace as Mozilla's preferred partner to sell its privacy-preserving homepage tiles, and expands the relationship into additional surfaces.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla, the privacy focused tech company behind the Firefox browser, and adMarketplace, a search advertising company, today announced they have expanded their advertising partnership for sponsored tiles and Firefox's new tab experience.

This advertising partnership is part of Mozilla's effort to raise the bar on the digital advertising industry by innovating new privacy-preserving but effective advertising solutions. Mozilla's Firefox browser creates high value advertising opportunities to enable businesses to advertise without compromising user privacy. The two companies have been working together since 2019 to implement a seamless connection between the privacy-oriented browser and brands, and to provide accurate measurement to advertisers.

"Firefox is an ideal partner to innovate with, especially as the consumer internet journey changes," said Adam J. Epstein, co-CEO and President of adMarketplace. "We share a joint commitment to creating the ideal user experience and this expanded partnership aligns our organizations to revolutionize the user's new tab experience."

"The online advertising industry is undergoing significant transformation. Innovation is critically needed so that privacy and advertising can coexist," said Katherine Bose, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Mozilla. "We're happy to partner with adMarketplace in order to bring these privacy-preserving ad solutions to more advertisers."

About adMarketplace:

adMarketplace is a search advertising company that helps consumers discover relevant brands and products on the open web. For over two decades, adMarketplace has connected the world's largest advertisers with consumers when they search outside of the legacy search engines. Today, millions of people worldwide engage with adMarketplace's exclusive, transparent media opportunities across the internet's leading browsers, shopping apps, and review sites. adMarketplace's mission is to deliver engaging consumer search experiences while empowering advertisers to measure media performance accurately. Learn more about adMarketplace by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Mozilla:

Mozilla Corporation is the non-profit-backed technology company behind pioneering brands like Firefox, the privacy-minded web browser, and Pocket, the content discovery platform. More than 270 million people around the world use its products each month. Founded in 1998 and based in San Francisco, Mozilla's mission is to ensure the internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all.

