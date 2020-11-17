Mozzaz Collaborates with CVS Health to Deliver Personalized Digital Health Experiences for Certain Patients with Rare Diseases

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozzaz, a health technology provider, announced today a new collaboration with CVS Health to help advance its ability to provide personalized support and care for members with rare diseases through a mobile app.

Delivered through the Mozzaz technology platform, CVS Health's Accordant members will now be able to access on demand nurse care management through a mobile app, which helps build on the telephonic care currently provided and now helps members access personalized symptom trackers, medication reminders and secure messaging to "chat" with a nurse on demand via their phone. Accordant provides specialized care for members across 19 rare, chronic disease programs with specially trained nurse teams and support staff.

"As we focus on enhancing our technology capabilities that enable better, more coordinated patient care, Mozzaz's platform provides the ability to quickly and securely support our members with a personalized and dynamic digital experience," says Ahmad Hassan, Vice President & General Manager for Accordant. "In addition, Mozzaz's integration with Epic will ensure connected care through their integration with MyChart allowing us to offer turnkey solutions that ultimately helps us better serve our clients and members."

Mozzaz AIM™ (Adaptive Intervention Modeler) Technology, will enable all related clinical information libraries, interventions and virtual care experiences conducted between members, care teams and extended care givers with actionable alerts and bi-directional integration into CVS Health's Epic EHR implementation and available to certain Accordant members via a mobile app. The CVS Health solution will launch by the end of the year.

"Each Accordant rare disease program is clinically unique. We believe each member's experience should also be unique. Our team has been able to translate Accordant's complex clinical pathways with an underlying data model across all permutations and variations through a highly manageable, single-platform solution that can support dynamic interactions and meaningful member engagement at scale," says Rini Gahir, President & CEO of Mozzaz.

About Mozzaz

Mozzaz delivers a digital health engagement platform for complex care programs including behavioral health, chronic disease management and long-term services & supports. With Mozzaz Adaptive Intervention Modeler (AIM™) technology, healthcare organizations can deliver personalized virtual care models-of-care including: digital care plans, interventions, education, data-driven interactions and advanced machine learning for predictive and personalized experiences. The solution enables healthcare organizations to model any clinical program or service based on their unique workflows and care pathways easily and quickly from a single engagement platform. Mozzaz is built on the trusted Microsoft Azure Cloud platform for enterprise-ready digital health. For more information, please visit http://www.mozzaz.com.

SOURCE Mozzaz Corporation

Related Links

https://www.mozzaz.com/

