Mozzaz Offers Free Digital Solution for COVID-19 Patient Management and Vaccine Scheduling to Healthcare Organizations across the US and Canada

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozzaz, a virtual care technology organization, announced a free digital solution for COVID-19 patient management and vaccine scheduling. As cases surge and vaccines become available, this free application will help organizations track patient symptoms and vital signs remotely, schedule vaccines, provide educational content, and more. The digital solution is now available for any interested organization.

"We're acutely aware of the impact this pandemic has had on our industry, and we want to help. We've put together a customizable, out-of-the-box solution to address several pain points and augment pre-existing strategies to make it through the remaining waves and vaccine administration," stated Rini Gahir, Mozzaz CEO.

Participating organizations will receive a patient application including, but not limited to:

Vaccine appointment scheduling

Digital assessment forms for vaccine eligibility

Real-time access to patient data and reports

Covid-19 Symptom and vital sign tracking

Contact Tracing via GPS functionality and timeline mapping

Secure chat, video, and phone communication

Appointments reminders and notifications

Trustworthy educational content and geographically based resources

Mental health screening

Visit this link for a comprehensive list of the solution's features and functionalities. Mozzaz will also be offering add on services like connected devices, 24/7 nurse triaging, integration for interoperability, and more.

Mozzaz EVP of Sales & Marketing explained, "We're ecstatic about this offering, and we feel truly privileged to be able to support our industry during such an unprecedented time. The resiliency of healthcare organizations across the globe has been so inspiring, and we hope that this solution will alleviate some of the current stressors they're experiencing."

To learn how your organization can participate in this free program contact [email protected].

