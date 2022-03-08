MP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 1, 2020 to February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in MP:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mp-materials-corp-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=24364&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in MP Materials you have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased MP Materials securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MP lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mp-materials-corp-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=24364&from=4.

