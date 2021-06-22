MP and BPAS Partnership Brings Integrated Technology

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MP, a full service Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions provider, is partnering with BPAS, a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, to deliver integrated solutions for mutual plan-sponsor clients. The MP-BPAS partnership provides clients with 360-degree integration technology links and synchronized data between the plan sponsor, recordkeeper, administrator, and employees.

This new partnership eliminates manual uploads, reduces data entry errors, and protects data integrity for clients. Data will be updated automatically between BPAS and MP whenever a change is made to one of the systems, resulting in a 360-degree automation to all parties. Employers will benefit from MP's comprehensive payroll services and BPAS's defined contribution (DC) plan administration.

"We are excited to support MP and BPAS clients in a new way," said Jason Maxwell, CEO of MP. "We can now offer seamless, top-tier solutions for plan administration, as well as proactive and reliable HR and payroll services that save our clients significant time and improves operational efficiency."

"BPAS is committed to executing and streamlining the plan sponsor experience," said Paul Neveu, BPAS CEO. "We recognize that payroll providers and DC plan recordkeepers operate in a world of client choice. When we can create a partnership where two firms deliver refreshing new solutions to employers, we're going to jump at it. It's an opportunity to restore the confident silence back into plan administration."

MP serves clients across the nation, with a high concentration in New England. MP and BPAS began working together through advisor partnerships in 2014. "We have earned our clients' trust as they outsource their retirement plan needs to us," added Neveu. "We're proud of this partnership and are looking forward to a full rollout to clients. Additionally, MP will now be a provider of choice for BPAS clients, serving their HR, payroll, and benefits administration needs."

MP is a full-service HR and payroll services provider. Founded in 2004, it is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company serves clients from all industries and across all 50 states, helping them streamline human capital management to achieve their larger business goals. MP combines best in class technology with proactive and reliable customer service to help clients optimize performance. For more information, visit mp-hr.com.

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts. With our breadth of services, depth of creative talent, and financial resources, we are well positioned to help our clients solve all their benefit plan challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call.

The BPAS family of services includes: Plan Administration & Recordkeeping | Actuarial & Pension | Healthcare Consulting | IRA | VEBA HRA | Health & Welfare Plans | Fiduciary | Collective Investment Funds | Fund Administration | Institutional Trust

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

