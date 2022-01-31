MP Helps Hundreds of Organizations Claim Pandemic Aid

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MP, a human capital management (HCM) company focused on transforming the employer-employee relationship and experience, has been assisting hundreds of businesses and nonprofits in claiming significant pandemic financial aid. MP has helped numerous clients claim their maximum Employee Retention Credit (ERC), a refundable, advanceable tax credit, since the program's inception in 2020.

MP's experienced tax experts have assisted clients across all industries through this complicated IRS claims process. Some clients have been able to claim ERCs of over one million or two million dollars. These funds are often the difference between staying in operation and closing.

"We're proud to help so many organizations survive the pandemic via the ERC program," said Jason Maxwell, Founder and CEO of MP. "Through ERC claims, we've helped hundreds of businesses claim over $40 million, surviving government restrictions on business operations, staffing shortages, and the economic challenges of the last two years."

"As with most IRS programs, claiming ERCs is complicated," said Paul Carelis, VP of HR Services at MP. "We're happy to offer expert assistance to businesses and nonprofits so they can maximize their funds, reduce turnaround times and workload, and ensure their claims and records are solid and defensible."

MP has assisted nonprofits and businesses across every vertical, including the foodservice industry, professional services organizations, events management companies, retail companies, veterinary offices, franchises, daycares and preschools, gyms and fitness centers, and construction firms, to name a few. The ERC team meets with businesses to assess eligibility, files and maximizes claims, and provides audit protection. In addition to assisting clients, MP's ERC team has also created a library of ERC educational materials and hosts regular ERC webinars. MP is hosting a webinar on the ERC program, free to the public, on February 10, 2022, from 1-2 pm. Register: 2/10: Unpacking the Employee Retention Credit: Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID - MP (mp-hr.com).

About MP

MP is a full-service HR and payroll services provider. Founded in 2004, it's headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company serves clients from all industries and across all 50 states, helping them streamline human capital management systems and services to achieve their larger business goals. MP combines best-in-class technology with proactive and reliable customer service to help clients optimize performance. For more information, visit mp-hr.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Wieman, VP of Marketing

MP

978-338-2129

[email protected]

SOURCE MP