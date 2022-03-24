MP LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("MP Materials" or the "Company") (NYSE: MP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of MP Materials investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mp-materials-corp-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=25053&wire=4

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in MP Materials during the relevant time frame, you have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

