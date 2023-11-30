mParticle Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

News provided by

mParticle

30 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, an AI-powered, real-time Customer Data Platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Audience and Data Management. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes mParticle for its expertise in providing customers with software solutions that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that offer the ability to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Leading enterprise brands, such as NBCUniversal, Jetblue, and Venmo, partner with mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates mParticle in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and provide numerous verified customer references.

"mParticle is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency," said Jake Dell'Aquila, VP of Partnerships at mParticle. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers orchestrate data flows and target rules in real-time across channels and partners by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including mParticle.

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI-powered, real-time Customer Data Platform that powers the entire customer data stack by combining data quality and compliance protections with rich insights and predictions. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, and Venmo use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

SOURCE mParticle

