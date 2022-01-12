mParticle Acquires Customer Journey Analytics Provider Indicative to Help Teams Accelerate their Customer Data Strategy

This is mParticle's first acquisition, and with it, customers will be able to easily visualize and better understand the key moments in the customer journey and take immediate action to improve conversion, engagement, and retention. The combined offering will also allow teams to easily ingest customer data from additional sources such as data warehouses like Snowflake directly into mParticle. In addition to integrating Indicative's product capabilities, mParticle will be adding Indicative's team, led by Indicative's CEO and cofounder Jeremy Levy. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

"Solving the challenges around data quality, governance, and connectivity have allowed our customers to build a strong foundation for delivering world-class digital experiences. This acquisition is about looking at where mParticle can help our customers create more leverage and accelerate their customer data strategy even further," mParticle CEO Michael Katz said. "The acquisition of Indicative is a natural extension of our core offering, and should help teams seamlessly compress time to data value."

The ability to expand the product offering to incorporate more data sources along with out of the box exploration capabilities will allow teams to accelerate their customer data strategies. The Indicative team has been working with industry leading brands helping them optimize their customer journeys for the past several years, providing easy to configure dashboards and simplified access to customer data via connections directly to the data warehouse ecosystem.

"The opportunity to combine customer journey exploration capabilities with best in class customer data infrastructure will help teams compound the value of their data stacks," Indicative CEO and cofounder Jeremy Levy said. "This is a really exciting moment for the Indicative team. Not only are the company visions completely aligned, we have strong cultural alignment focusing on customers first and creating value through customer data."

mParticle continues its strong momentum over the past couple of years:

Appointed Chee Chew as Chief Product Officer, David Morgan as Chief Financial Officer, Karen Gallantry as Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Wagner as General Counsel

as Chief Product Officer, as Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Revenue Officer, as General Counsel Announced $150M Series E funding led by Permira

Series E funding led by Permira Launched number of Product enhancements such as Calculated Attributes, Data Planning capabilities, Data Subject Request Erasure Forwarding,

Announced a number of large new customer wins including Jack in The Box, Weezy, 18Birdies, Mano Mano and more

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Restaurant Brands International, NBCUniversal, Spotify, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

About Indicative

Indicative enables marketing, product, and account teams to understand consumer behavior across the entire customer journey. Businesses use Indicative every day to optimize conversion and engagement, identify successful marketing campaigns, and increase customer lifetime value. Indicative was founded in 2014 by Jeremy Levy and Andrew Weinreich and is headquartered in New York City.

