mParticle Adds Eric Kelleher, Chief Customer Officer of Okta, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of record growth in 2020, mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that Eric Kelleher, the Chief Customer Officer of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) has joined its board of directors. Kelleher's experience scaling some of the industry's most successful and highest growth enterprise SaaS companies will provide expert guidance to mParticle as it builds upon a record growth year.

Eric has spent the past 18 years in leadership roles building successful, hypergrowth SaaS companies. In his current role as Chief Customer Officer of Okta, Kelleher oversees all of Okta's customer relationships and is responsible for building its global teams and businesses for professional services, education services, success management, customer support, and subscription renewals. He has helped Okta grow ARR from under $200 million to over $900 million during his tenure.

"The market for data infrastructure to help teams leverage their customer data to drive personalized customer experiences is exploding," said Kelleher. "The opportunity is enormous and they've built a great company with incredible momentum. I look forward to working with the team to help them continue to scale."

Prior to Okta, Eric spent 11 years in customer leadership roles at Salesforce.com, where he scaled programs and teams to accelerate customer time-to-value, and to grow adoption and return on investment. During his tenure, he helped shape the industry's first SaaS playbook for customer success, loyalty, renewals, and growth, and helped the company grow ARR from $50 million to $4 billion. He has also served as the first global head of Customer Success at LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

"Eric's experience leading customer teams and companies through hyper growth will be key to mParticle as we continue along our trajectory," said Michael Katz, CEO and Co-founder of mParticle. "His track record of scaling some of the most successful software companies ever is truly impressive and his guidance as we scale our ability to help our customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives has been so valuable to myself, and the team."

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. mParticle's customer data infrastructure helps teams at some of the biggest and fastest growing companies establish the foundation for scalable success by improving customer data quality, governance, and connectivity.

About mParticle

mParticle enables businesses to easily manage the immense growth of data volumes moving to and from sources, systems, API's and applications. With a single API, developers, product managers and marketers can holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer life cycle while also improving data quality and governance. Additionally, mParticle takes the pain out of deploying and managing integrations by syncing customer data to over 300 analytics and marketing tools in real-time. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with remote employees around the world. For more information, please visit www.mparticle.com .

SOURCE mParticle