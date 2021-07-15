mParticle and Shopify Collaborate to Deliver Single View of Customer Across Every Touchpoint

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced an integration with Shopify , the leading omni-channel commerce platform, that further enables mParticle and Shopify customers alike to deliver relevant, timely and exceptional end-to-end customer experiences. Shopify is a new integration offered by the company, adding to more than 300 analytics, marketing, customer service, engineering and data warehouse tool integrations accessible through the customer data infrastructure provided by mParticle.

In the past, using third-party commerce platforms often resulted in some of the most valuable customer data (cart events, purchases, fulfillment status) being siloed within one platform. This lack of integration with other systems left customers with the perception of a disconnected experience. The integration between mParticle and Shopify allows modern brands to build a single view of their customer based on data collected across multiple touchpoints: websites, apps, brick and mortar stores, support channels, social media and eCommerce.

mParticle's Shopify integration allows brands to extract key user and event data from Shopify and unify it with existing customer profiles. Marketers can use this data to deliver targeted communications, while product and development teams can create 1:1 personalized experiences for customers. mParticle connects all customer data collected across channels to the tools and systems that make use of it to enable:

360° view of customers across all channels : Capture purchase events from Shopify and add them to purchases made in-store or through main apps to know the full value of each customer. Shopify also makes it easy to capture sales through external channels, like Amazon.

Capture purchase events from Shopify and add them to purchases made in-store or through main apps to know the full value of each customer. Shopify also makes it easy to capture sales through external channels, like Amazon. Personalized support by providing agents with richer context : Empower agents to deliver a better customer experience and resolve support cases faster by allowing them to see every customer interaction within the agent console, such as checkouts and orders.

Empower agents to deliver a better customer experience and resolve support cases faster by allowing them to see every customer interaction within the agent console, such as checkouts and orders. Follow-up on fulfillment: Shopify can forward events to mParticle when orders have been cancelled, shipped or delivered. These events can be used to build segments in the Audience builder or forwarded on to marketing automation platforms like Braze or Iterable to trigger follow-up email, in-app messaging or push communications.

"From day one, we've focused on building a completely open ecosystem of partner integrations," said Michael Katz, CEO and co-founder of mParticle. "The addition of Shopify is another testament to that promise, helping build a single view of the customer so that we can help companies deliver a consistent and personalized experience to every customer across all touch points."

About mParticle

mParticle enables businesses to easily manage the immense growth of data volumes moving to and from sources, systems, API's and applications. Using a single API, developers, product managers, and marketers can manage customer data along the entire product and customer life cycle while also addressing challenges such as data quality and governance. Additionally, mParticle takes the pain out of managing integrations by facilitating the movement of customer data to over 300 analytics and marketing tools. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, and London. For more information, please visit www.mparticle.com .

