mParticle Introduces New Feature to Help Global Brands Reduce Compliance Risk and Maintain Consumer Rights Under GDPR and CCPA/CPRA

mParticle Data Subject Request features empower customer service and compliance teams to initiate access, portability, and erasure requests from the mParticle simple-to-use dashboard or programmatically via API. With the new Data Subject Request Forwarding feature, now available in Beta, erasure requests can be simultaneously forwarded to a library of pre-built integrations, including support for Amplitude, Blueshift, Braze, Kochava, and many more on the horizon.

In addition to enabling compliance and customer support teams to reclaim lost time spent on manually servicing data subject erasure requests, the DSR Forwarding feature frees up engineering time with an "off-the-shelf solution" rather than spending resources on building and maintaining custom integration code to federate DSR requests across the tech stack.

"Solving data privacy and governance challenges has been a core tenant of the mParticle platform since inception," said James Fang, Vice President of Product Marketing, mParticle. "mParticle acts as a central point of data collection and syndication of data within a brand's stack and therefore can help brands solve the data integration related challenge of federating data subject requests between platforms."

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

