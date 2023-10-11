mParticle Launches ComposeID, Identity Resolution Directly Connected to Cloud Data Warehouse Ecosystem

News provided by

mParticle

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ComposeID for Cloud Data Warehouses combines flexible and transparent identity resolution with the ability to plug directly into your cloud data warehouse.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mParticle unveiled its latest innovation in a series of releases that directly support the cloud data warehouse ecosystem. mParticle is now offering ComposeID, its identity resolution service directly accessible in cloud data warehouse environments to all brands. Built on IDSync, mParticle's industry leading, enterprise-grade framework, ComposeID is designed to help teams flexibly support any identity strategy on any data architecture, and is available for new customers to get started for free.

Traditional identity products offer basic identity resolution on a rigid and opaque framework. ComposeID has no limit on the number of identities or identity types that are supported, along with the hierarchy that can be set based on your business rules and compliance with local and industry privacy regulation. ComposeID helps consumer brands focus on delivering customer value not only by leveraging existing data warehouse investments but by unlocking several new cases.

By creating a unified and adaptive customer view in the data warehouse via mParticle, the entire organization gains a deeper understanding of their customers to deliver:

  • Better machine learning models powered by better data and more accurate stitching of user profiles.
  • Better compliance with an increasing complicated regulatory environment.
  • Better understanding of the full customer journey unlocking new opportunities for engagement and churn prevention strategies.
  • Better personalization strategies, ensuring targeted and consistent messaging across multiple channels, from paid ads to loyalty to retention marketing.
  • Better customer support, leading to higher customer satisfaction through an always-on approach to identity stitching.
  • More targeted marketing execution to improve customer lifetime value, and successful incremental uplift.

"Having an identity solution that can keep pace with the fluid nature of your consumers while accommodating any data architecture is a competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving ecosystem," said Michael Katz, CEO and co-founder of mParticle. "We are excited to launch this as our next step on the journey to fully supporting our [data] architecture agnostic vision."

The service is available immediately, and anyone can get started for free here.

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI-driven Customer Data Platform that powers the entire customer data stack by combining data quality and compliance protections with rich insights and predictions. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, and Venmo use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

SOURCE mParticle

Also from this source

Sweaty Betty partners with mParticle to future-proof their technology architecture

Sweaty Betty partners with mParticle to future-proof their technology architecture

mParticle, a real-time customer decisioning engine, announced today that Sweaty Betty, the global premium women's activewear brand, has chosen to...
Sweaty Betty partners with mParticle to future-proof their technology architecture

Sweaty Betty partners with mParticle to future-proof their technology architecture

mParticle, a real-time customer decisioning engine, announced today that Sweaty Betty, the global premium women's activewear brand, has chosen to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.