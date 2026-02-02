mPATH® Health Earns DiMe Seal for Quality and Trust in Digital Health

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mPATH® Health, a digital health company focused on improving cancer screening through evidence-based technology, announced today that its product has been awarded the DiMe Seal by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe). The DiMe Seal is a symbol of quality and trust, awarded to digital health software products that demonstrate performance against a comprehensive framework of standards and best practices in evidence, usability, privacy, and security, with equity woven throughout.

This designation reflects mPATH's commitment to building clinically grounded digital solutions that deliver measurable impact and support equitable access to cancer screening. By earning the DiMe Seal, mPATH Health joins a select group of organizations helping to raise the bar for digital health software and accelerate the adoption of trustworthy, evidence-based technologies across healthcare.

"Receiving the DiMe Seal is a powerful validation of the rigor behind our product and our mission," said Dr. David Miller, Founder and CEO of mPATH Health. "Digital health solutions must earn trust through evidence and real-world utility. This recognition confirms that mPATH meets the highest standards for quality and positions us as a trusted partner for healthcare systems and insurers seeking proven, reliable tools."

DiMe Seal sets a new paradigm for digital health software products – evaluating across multiple domains of trust and value, harmonizing best practices, and easing the adoption of high-quality, trustworthy digital health software products. Developed by DiMe's cross-disciplinary community of healthcare, technology, and research experts, the framework sets a new benchmark for trust and performance in digital medicine.

"Identifying high-quality digital health software products shouldn't be a challenge for those who need them most. The DiMe Seal simplifies that process by highlighting companies that deliver across evidence, privacy and security and usability," said Doug Mirsky, PhD, Vice President, DiMe Seal. "By meeting our stringent criteria, mPATH has demonstrated that they are not just building software but are responsibly advancing the field of digital medicine. We are proud to recognize mPATH as a leader in trustworthy health technology."

The DiMe Seal serves as an independent signal to healthcare providers, payers, and partners that a digital health product has undergone a thorough and transparent evaluation against best practices in digital medicine. In an increasingly crowded marketplace, the designation helps differentiate solutions built for long-term value, accountability, and clinical relevance.

With the DiMe Seal, mPATH Health continues to advance its role as a leader in digital cancer screening innovation. The recognition supports the company's ongoing efforts to scale its platform, deepen healthcare partnerships, and expand access to high-quality screening tools—particularly for underserved communities.

mPATH® Health is a digital health company focused on transforming cancer screening through innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and streamline care. The company's mission is to save lives by utilizing AI and advanced data analytics to deliver personalized, efficient, and affordable screening solutions. For more information about mPATH Health and its digital health solutions, visit mpathhealth.com.

The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is the professional home for digital medicine. Uniting experts across healthcare and technology, DiMe tackles the toughest digital medicine challenges, develops clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and delivers those resources through open-source channels and educational programs. To learn more about the DiMe Seal, visit https://dimesociety.org/dime-seal .

