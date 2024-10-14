mPATH Health in the Spotlight as Part of the NCI Investor Initiatives Program

Winston-Salem based digital health company will showcase its technology at world-famous HLTH Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mPATH® Health, a digital health company dedicated to improving cancer screening, has been selected as a showcase company for the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Investor Initiatives program. As part of this program, mPATH has been invited to showcase its technology at the annual HLTH Conference, the world's number one event for healthcare innovation, in Las Vegas, NC, on October 20-23, 2024.

Awardees were chosen through a competitive application process by a team of 60 venture capitalists and strategic partners including Johnson and Johnson and GE Healthcare. The selection committee chose 30 showcase companies out of an application pool of 100. Selection to the NCI SBIR Investor Initiatives Program provides companies with invaluable opportunities to connect with new investors, collaborate with leaders in healthcare technology and access resources in NCI's network of healthcare innovators and strategic advisors.

mPATH Health selected as a showcase company for the NCI's Investor Initiates program at HLTH in Las Vegas on 10/20/24. Post this

"Being selected for the Investor Initiatives Program is a great honor," said Dr. David Miller, CEO and Founder of mPATH Health. "We developed mPATH to increase the uptake of preventive screening tests and save lives. Being featured as an NCI showcase company at the HLTH Conference will help us form the strategic partnerships needed to reach this goal faster."

As part of this program, mPATH will showcase at the NIH pavilion at the HLTH Conference October 20-23, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. The HLTH Conference is the world's preeminent event for healthcare innovation, with an average attendance of 12,000 from across the world of healthcare technology, investment and research.

"We are thrilled to have mPATH Health featured in the NCI Investor Initiative Program at HLTH 2024," said Rich Scarfo, President of HLTH. "HLTH continues to connect industry leaders and serve as the global platform for healthcare innovation, and it is companies like mPATH that showcase the transformative potential of digital health technologies in saving lives and advancing preventive care."

About mPATH Health

mPATH Health is a digital health company dedicated to transforming preventive cancer screening by integrating automation and behavioral science. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and personalized outreach, mPATH empowers individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings for early cancer detection. For more information, visit www.mpathhealth.com .

About The National Cancer Institute (NCI)

NCI is the federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training. NCI is one of 11 agencies that make up the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Learn more at www.cancer.gov/about-nci.

Media contact

Cassie Allen

mPATH Head of Commercial Development

(919) 675-4949

[email protected]

SOURCE mPATH Health