mPATH Health is Selected as Health Equity Innovation Challenge Winner

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mPATH® Health, a digital health company dedicated to improving cancer screening, has been selected as a 2024 Health Equity Innovation Challenge (HEIC) Winner. As one of five winners, mPATH will receive $17,000 in grant funding, acceleration and incubation opportunities and the opportunity to pitch on the mainstage at the Converge South biotech startup exposition taking place this week.

HEIC is a business idea competition that seeks solutions to problems causing disparities in healthcare outcomes experienced by communities of color and those at 200% poverty level in the region including Cabarrus, Rowan, Iredell, Stanly and North Mecklenburg Counties. HEIC received over 80 applicants that were judged by a screening committee including sponsors and community organizations focused on leading indicators for health disparities and social drivers of outcomes.

"We developed the mPATH digital health program with over $6 million in funding from the National Cancer Institute. Our clinical trials published in the nation's leading medical journals show that mPATH increases the uptake of life-saving cancer screening tests regardless of race, ethnicity, income, or zip code. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with other leaders to decrease cancer health disparities," said Dave Miller, CEO of mPATH Health.

As an HEIC winner, mPATH will present on the mainstage at ConvergeSouth, a two-day conference for biotech startups and investors presented by The Flywheel Foundation that will take place October 3 - 4 at Biotech Place in Winston-Salem, NC. The event typically attracts 500+ attendees over two days including investors from throughout the Southeast. The event is open to the public.

"The Health Equity Innovation Challenge has been an incredible opportunity to meet other organizations with the same goals," said mPATH Health Head of Commercial Development Cassie Allen. "Collaborating with leaders in Atrium Health and Cabarrus County is an amazing opportunity for us to rapidly scale mPATH to communities that often face challenges accessing screening. We are looking forward to collaborating and learning alongside other socially-minded entrepreneurs who are committed to improving health equity for all."

This year's selected companies work with their cohort and program advisors to create innovative solutions addressing healthcare disparities. Companies are paired with experts from participating organizations and the mentor program and will make their way through a weekly developmental process that includes office hours, cohort meetings, and customer discovery.

"Over the last few months, I've had the pleasure of working with Dave Miller and Cassie Allen through the HEIC program and the knowledge, vision and passion they bring to their work is inspiring," said Malobi Achiki, HEIC Program Director and CEO. "In just the last few months, they've hit some major milestones and forged great connections that will be vital to their continued success."

As the title sponsor of HEIC, Atrium Health – Greater Charlotte North Area is underwriting the operational costs, the accelerator, and the mentoring services for the companies. Additional sponsors include the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, Cabarrus County, the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Kannapolis. The Flywheel Foundation is contributing seed grant revenue for the companies.

"It's been a pleasure to work with the mPATH team in the 2024 cohort of companies accepted into the Health Equity Innovation Challenge, sponsored by Advocate Health, the Atrium North Market Area and the Lilly Foundation," said Peter Marsh, Flywheel Coworking Co-Founder. "We're very excited to work with the founding team to close the gap in colorectal cancer screening in underserved populations and develop additional modules around leading drivers of inequitable outcomes."

About mPATH Health

mPATH Health is a digital health company dedicated to transforming preventive cancer screening by integrating automation and behavioral science. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and personalized outreach, mPATH empowers individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings for early cancer detection. For more information, visit www.mpathhealth.com .

About Flywheel Foundation

Flywheel Foundation promotes healthy entrepreneurship ecosystems through events, accessible courses and investment, including the Health Equity Innovation Challenge. Flywheel accelerates homegrown economic development with diverse pathways for inception-stage and growth-stage startups by partnering with an expanding network of nonprofits, economic development organizations, corporations and investors. For more information, visit flywheel-foundation.org .

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is part of Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit health system in the United States, which was created from the combination with Advocate Aurora Health. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest University School of Medicine is its academic core. For more information, visit atriumhealth.org .

About the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation

Eli Lilly and Company Foundation is a private, tax-exempt organization that makes strategic and philanthropic investments consistent with Lilly's purpose.

