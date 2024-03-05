mPATH® Health Raises $1.1 Million to Improve Cancer Screening and Save Lives

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mPATH® Health, a digital health company dedicated to improving cancer screening, is proud to announce the successful closure of its first funding round, securing $706,000 in angel investments and $400,000 from a highly competitive National Cancer Institute Small Business Technology Transfer Grant. This significant milestone underscores the growing recognition and support for mPATH's clinically proven and innovative approach to increasing preventive cancer screenings by integrating automation with behavioral science.

mPATH's core mission is saving millions of lives with its digital health platform that identifies individuals overdue for routine screening, educates them about their options, and empowers them to get needed care. mPATH Health co-founders, Drs. Dave Miller and Ajay Dharod, developed the technology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine with over $6 million in funding from the National Cancer Institute prior to forming the company. The company's platform combines sophisticated algorithms with personalized information, making it easier for individuals to recognize the value of regular screening.

"We are thrilled to have received such strong support from investors who share our vision of transforming the way cancer screening is delivered to save more lives," said Dr. Dave Miller, Founder and CEO of mPATH Health. "This funding will let us expand the mPATH platform and help more individuals take proactive steps towards preventing and detecting cancer early."

Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable (WSPR) Fund led the investment round. "Our members were enthusiastic about supporting mPATH," said Clay Johnson, WSPR Fund Partner. "WSPR's investment in mPATH reflects our belief in the transformative potential of technology to enhance healthcare and improve outcomes for individuals, families and communities."

Other participating funds include Atlanta Technology Angels, FCP Ventures, First Launch Capital, RTP Angel Fund, and VentureSouth. "VentureSouth invests in talented and committed entrepreneurs seeking to improve lives," said Paul Clark, Managing Director of VentureSouth, one of the largest angel investment groups in the United States. "Few companies combine the entrepreneurial talent, medical knowledge, and behavioral health expertise like mPATH. We are proud to support them in their mission to get people critical screening and timely care."

Despite advances in medical science, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States. Early detection through regular screening is one of the most effective ways to improve survival rates and reduce the burden of cancer. However, many individuals face barriers to accessing and prioritizing screening, leading to missed opportunities for early intervention.

mPATH Health addresses these challenges by offering a user-friendly, technology-driven solution that adapts to individual preferences and behaviors. mPATH uses plain language, engaging animations, and video testimonials to inform, motivate, and empower individuals to request and complete evidence-based recommended screenings.

mPATH is currently in use across three healthcare systems in North Carolina for colorectal cancer screening and lung cancer screening. A fourth major healthcare system will launch the program in March. The funding raised will let mPATH Health develop new modules for other preventive care needs and add artificial intelligence to guide its outreach. With this infusion of capital, mPATH is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and make meaningful strides in increasing cancer screening rates, saving lives and reducing the global burden of cancer.

For more information about mPATH Health, its published clinical trials, and its groundbreaking approach to cancer screening, visit www.mpathhealth.com.

About mPATH Health

mPATH Health is a digital health company dedicated to transforming preventive cancer screening by integrating automation and behavioral science. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and personalized outreach, mPATH empowers individuals to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings for early cancer detection. For more information, visit www.mpathhealth.com.

SOURCE mPATH Health