MPAY ACQUIRES SOUTHLAND DATA PROCESSING

Expanding Footprint in Payroll Services

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPAY, a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions, has announced the acquisition of Southland Data Processing (SDP), effective July 1, 2024. This strategic move is poised to significantly enhance MPAY's position in the payroll services industry and broaden its service offerings to clients nationwide through its Payroll Service Bureau, Payentry.

Established in 1986, SDP has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive payroll solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors. With a focus on client satisfaction and technological innovation, SDP has successfully grown its customer base and expanded its service capabilities over the years. MPAY's Millennium software suite has been the backbone of SDP's growth since 1997. As SDP integrates into the MPAY family, including their established service bureau, Payentry, clients will maintain consistency in platform use while benefiting from greater access to enhanced services and an expanded support team.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone for MPAY as we continue to strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional payroll and HR solutions to our clients," said Geoffrey R. Duke, CEO of MPAY. "Southland Data Processing brings a wealth of expertise and a loyal client base that aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver enhanced value and innovative solutions to businesses nationwide."

MPAY's acquisition of Southland Data Processing underscores its dedication to growth and innovation in the payroll services sector. By combining resources, technology, and talent, MPAY and SDP will leverage their collective strengths to deliver unparalleled service excellence and drive business success.

"We are excited to join forces with MPAY and embark on this new chapter of growth and opportunity," stated Renita J. Wojtuszewski, President and CEO of SDP. "Together we will build upon our shared commitment to excellence and innovation, delivering even greater value to our clients and partners." Mrs. Wojtuszewski has assumed the role as President of the West Coast Division of MPAY, which now operates as Southland Data Processing, an MPAY Company.

Clients of both Payentry and SDP can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to their current services. The acquisition will enable the combined companies to offer expanded capabilities and increased support to help businesses manage their payroll and HR operations.

For more information about MPAY and Payentry, please visit www.mpay.com and www.payentry.com.

About SDP:

Southland Data Processing was founded in 1986 by Peter and Elizabeth Carroll. The Carrolls' entrepreneurial spirit fueled the Company's growth from a small business operating in Claremont, California to a broad-based payroll and workforce management firm serving all 50 United States and processing in excess of $1.7 billion in annual transactions. Renita (Bess) Wojtuszewski joined SDP in 1992 and advanced through a culmination of promotions to President and Chief Executive Officer in 2008. With a balance of respect for the foundation built by the Carrolls and a laser focus on strategic initiatives, the Company has achieved solid results in service, technology, market expansion and organic growth.

About MPAY:

MPAY is a privately held corporation founded in 1994. MPAY is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions committed to delivering innovative technology and support to the Millennium licensees and their business clients throughout the United States. The Company is focused on delivering payroll management systems through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Payentry.

